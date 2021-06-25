5 shows including Schitt's Creek and Kim's Convenience that are perfect stress busters for weekend

If you're looking for some light-hearted comedy shows to help you cruise through the weekend with a smile, take a look at our recommendations.

If there's one thing the pandemic has done, it has turned all of us into homebodies. Lockdown or not, the urge to step out has considerably changed and most of us are now used to re-watching, binge-watching our favourite shows at home. Since the world is already full of enough seriousity at the moment, the need for light entertainment has increased and we bet you are looking for shows that will put you in a weekend state of mind.

If you are a person who doesn't wish to be tied down by shows that come with spoilers and connecting the dots to figure out clues of what lies ahead in the story, you need to binge on shows that are merely just joyful thanks to their brilliant characters. There's nothing better than watching some cheerful dramas that will uplift your mood and cruise you through the weekend with a smile on your face. Here are our recommendations if you're looking to watch something funny this weekend.

Schitt's Creek

The story of the Rose family makes an instant connection with you and there's no way you are not falling for this show. Considering its worldwide success in case you have already watched it, there's no harm in going for a rewatch. Dan Levy and Annie Murphy's cute sibling antics and Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara's ace comic timing will leave you in awe of these stars. Streaming on: Netflix.

Kim's Convenience

It's heartbreaking to know that this show has officially wrapped up. The Canadian sitcom makes for a wholesome watch and comes with a 'feel-good' factor that's hard to shake off. Thanks to its simplistic storyline and genuine act by its lead cast, the series should be among your top choices when it comes to looking for a comfort watch amid the pandemic. Streaming on: Netflix.

The Mindy Project

Sometimes all you want to look for is characters whose lives are filled with drama be it because of their relationships or their professional life and Mindy Kaling gives you just that with this show. Starring herself as Dr. Mindy, the show follows her as an obstetrician and gynecologist in NYC whose personality is beyond unforgettable. It's light-hearted entertainment that's best when consumed with popcorn. Streaming on: Prime Video.

Modern Family

If you're quarantining alone and are craving some of your own family drama, switch into any episode of Modern Family and you'll get what you're missing. This American family knows how to make even the most mundane of things hilarious with their lead characters' amazing quirks. Streaming on: Disney+

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Is there even a better genre than cop comedy? Well, Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Andre Braugher and more bring their A-game to prove they have no competition in this genre. The light-hearted humour in this show is perfect to put you in a good mood for the weekend. Streaming on: Netflix.

