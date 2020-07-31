5 Signs that show you are Sima Taparia from Indian Matchmaking

After watching Indian Matchmaking in one sitting, some people related with Sima Taparia from Mumbai. Find out if you did too.

Since Netflix dropped their latest reality series Indian Matchmaking, people have been hooked on to it. The show has received mixed responses from the audience. In the show, aside from getting a look at how the process behind arranged marriages works, viewers also got to see some interesting people who range from charming to chaotic, with the matchmaker and host Sima Taparia being the most interesting one of them all.

Soon after binge-watching this entire series in one sitting, some people realised that the character they related most to is Sima Aunty. If you are wondering if you are also a fellow Sima Aunty in hiding, worry not. Scroll ahead to see our list of signs that indicate whether or not you are Sima Taparia from Indian Matchmaking.

You love to give advice that you will never use:

Compromise is the key to achieving all your dreams young leaders! Much like Sima Aunty from Mumbai, you have an answer to everyone’s problems. Be it your best friend’s guy problems or your sister’s work complaints, you’re a pro at all. But when it comes to yourself, you are as hopeless as Akshay’s marriage prospects seen in this show.

You're a pro at fake greetings:

You can work the room better than the catering service Sima Aunty hired. Relatives love you because they can’t tell that you’re actually serving them fake greetings along with hot snacks. But beware, this one’s a slippery slope, before you know it, an over-friendly one might bring you a prospective groom.

You love eating at other people's houses:

Be it peri peri fox nuts at Pradyuman’s humble abode or miso paneer at Pradyuman’s house or Pradyuman’s handmade chocolates. Apart from Pradyuman’s 5-star catering service, you hog on everything available at your friends’ houses. You are one of those people who gets excited over food (no offence, who isn't?).

You like to travel:

Especially if it is going to get more business for you because let’s be real it’s very difficult for career-girls. Am I right Ankita? Apart from business, travelling to you means collecting a lot of cheesy souvenirs for your family back home.

You blame the stars for being lazy:

Not losing weight? It's not in the stars. Unemployed? It’s not in the stars. No motivation to work? It's not in the stars! Ultimately the stars have to be aligned and that’s okay because unless the stars are aligned, your efforts are meaningless. So until the star’s favour you, save your efforts and play God’s Plan by Drake.

