5 surprising facts you may or may not know about BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

It’s BLACKPINK Jisoo’s birthday, and we couldn’t be more excited! Born on January 3, 1995, the South Korean girl group member and actress turns 27 today. Jisoo debuted in August 2016 as a member of BLACKPINK, along with Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. In 2021, Jisoo received her first fixed role as a lead actress in the JTBC drama ‘Snowdrop’.

To celebrate the talented singer and actress’s birthday, here are 5 facts you might not know about Jisoo:

Jisoo’s ‘KartRider Rush+’ character, ‘Chichi’, was a rabbit inspired by her nickname ‘Jisoo Turtle Rabbit Kim’. In fact, her pet’s name, ‘Dalgom’, was also included in the item characters. Jisoo personally sketched the items and idea of the character. Prior to her debut with BLACKPINK, Jisoo made a cameo in the KBS drama ‘The Producers’, and also featured in several advertisements, including one with actor Lee Minho. As the Global Ambassador for both Dior Fashion and Dior Beauty, Jisoo became the first K-pop Idol to feature on the cover of Elle India in 2021. She also modelled for the brand’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection as the muse of the French luxury fashion house. According to fellow BLACKPINK member Jennie, eldest member Jisoo is the mood-maker of the group. Jisoo loves to eat spicy food, and also enjoys watching horror movies and playing video games.

A very Happy Birthday to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo!

What other surprising facts do you know about Jisoo? Share with us below.

