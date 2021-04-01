5 Things that made the world fall deeper in love with actor Jung Hae In

On actor Jung Hae In's birthday, we celebrate things that are uniquely him.

With his cute smile and boy-next-door charm, actor Jung Hae In has been kicking up a storm in the world of K-Drama and stealing hearts everywhere. The actor turns 33 today and his entertainment agency, like every year, celebrated it with an SNS post. The soft and classy looking picture of Jung Hae In, in wire-rimmed glasses, staring at the camera had our delicate hearts screaming "Kyaa~!"

If you're not already in love with the star, here are some things to kickstart your journey. And if you are head over heels for him, well, let's go deeper down the rabbit hole.

The Second Lead Syndrome

It is not a very well-known fact that the actor had been dubbed The Second Lead Syndrome Personified in the industry until he took to lead roles. But that's not a big surprise. He made a short appearance in Gong Yoo's "Goblin" as the first love of Kim Go Eun's character. The sweet and very cute baseball player made us curious about him. He gained popularity as the irresistible officer Han Woo Tak in "While You Were Sleeping", making us crave for a glimpse of him.

"NAVER" Search

It is an immense honour for any person/topic to top the NAVER Search charts and our birthday boy has been there more than once. Han Woo Tak was that good. And so was his portrayal of Seo Joon Hee in "Something in the Rain".

"Taboo" roles

Having debuted pretty late, Jung Hae In is not afraid of breaking the norm especially when it comes to selecting roles. In his first drama as a main lead, "Something in the Rain" along with melodrama queen Son Ye Jin, he played a twenty-something guy who falls in love with a woman in her thirties. It was and still is to an extent, frowned upon for older women to be in a relationship with someone younger than them. This drama, bringing the "noona romance" on screen, became very popular when it was released. The very next year, Jung Hae In starred in the drama "One Spring Night" as a pharmacist who is a single parent. This drama also tackles a taboo in Korean culture but didn't receive less love because of it.

Romance actor with a voice

He would perform in musicals as a college student and has a pretty neat voice. But ask him to sing and his confidence flushes down the drain. But that doesn't stop us from wanting to hear him sing. His first on screen appearance was in a music video! Check out AOA Black's "Moya".

The "Milk Man"

No, it's not your milk delivery person. This Korean term refers to people who have superior genes and are above average. Jung Hae In actually likes the nickname though we think he is more than above average. And talking about genes, one cannot ignore his ancestors. His third great-grandfather was Jung Yak Yong, often known as Dasan, one of the greatest thinkers of the later Joseon period. He wrote highly influential books about philosophy, science and theories of government. He was also a poet and a close confidant of King Jeongjo of Joseon.

Did some of these facts surprise you? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla and wish Jung Hae In a very happy birthday in the comments section down below!

