5 things we’d steal from ATEEZ alum Kim Hongjoong’s eclectic closet

ATEEZ alum Kim Hongjoong is a leader, rapper, composer and also style star, the idol has blown off his fans with his phenomenal music talents and exquisite style. Always ready to take the plunge with new experiments in his wardrobe, the star doesn’t shy away from breaking fashion standards. Today, we are looking back at the top 5 trends by the crooner that we’d love to get our hands-on.

One of our most favourite fashion moments from the rapper’s impressive portfolio will always be when he was not shy to challenge society’s gender norms and wore a skirt on stage. Kim Hongjoong carried the red plaid skirt with just as much ease as he does with his “masculine” clothes.

Hongjoong is also a pro at accessorizing. Be it jewellery, hats, bags, shoes, sunglasses or anything else, no detail is too small for the beloved idol. Adding his personal and detailed charm to every outfit, the icon is clearly a perfectionist when it comes to style.

Taking risks is like second nature to the rapper and is never the one to shy away from bright colours. While he does love his minimalistic monochrome looks, the idol certainly has an eye for colour burst looks, which he pulls off with suave.

The star also loves to make a statement with plaid, print heavy details, bright contrasting colours, berets, suspenders, boots, you name it and Kim Hongjoong has worn it. The more the merrier is the fashion theory the rapper abides by when choosing his outfits and styling them.

