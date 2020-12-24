5 Things we loved about the first episode of Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won’s Lovestruck In The City

Lovestruck In The City has officially aired and we're already in love. Here are 5 of our favourite things from the first episode of the Netflix series.

Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won’s brand new Netflix original series Lovestruck in the City has officially aired and fans cannot help but gush over the extraordinary visuals in the show. Right from the main leads of the central couple to the other couples/couples in the making, the show has boasts of a star studded cast: Ji Chang Wook as Park Jae Won, Kim Ji Won as Lee Eun Oh, Kim Min Seok as Choi Kyung Joon, Seo Ju Yeon as Suh Rini, Han Ji Eun as Oh Seong Yeong and Ryu Kyung Soo as Kang Gun. The series is also directed by Park Shin Woo, the same person who directed It’s Okay To Not Be Okay (starring Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji), Encounter (starring Park Bo Gum and Song Hye Kyo), Jealousy Incarnate (starring Jo Jung Seok and Gong Hyo Jin) and more. As such, the expectations from this series are extraordinary as well.

Here are 5 things we loved and about the first episode of Lovestruck in the City:

The interview format is perfectly millennial and a refreshing step away from the usual K-Drama narrative. What saves it from getting boring is the smooth transition from an interview to real life and vice versa.

Kim Ji Won’s character in Lovestruck in the City is beautifully reminiscent of her character Choi Ae Ra that we know and love from Fight My Way starring Park Seo Joon. It feels like Ae Ra has evolved, found herself and is ready to take on a new journey as Lee Eun Oh.

The picturesque background against which a new love blooms is so beautiful that it almost feels like another world. Perhaps it was this otherworldly charm that pushed this young pair to love and out of the same.

Kim Ji Won’s character, Lee Eun Oh, as she is introduced to us, is not the same person that meets Ji Chang Wook’s character Park Jae Won on a summer trip. However, the fact that she decided to live a whole different life under an identity widely opposed to her real self for a short couple of days, away on a lone island quite possibly hides a deeper story, a stranger truth. Regardless of the reason, it takes strength to run away.

Despite being two grown adults, Park Jae Won and Lee Eun Oh decide to fall irretrievably in love even if it is for a short amount of time. It’s reckless abandon but they don’t care. Rather, the sparks that fly between the two are so bright that there’s nothing but the present in sight. Young love is beautiful but when two people find each other like this, it’s nothing short of magic.

What did you think about Lovestruck in the City? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Credits :Netflix

