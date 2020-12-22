  1. Home
5 things you should know about the Royal Secret Agent star Kim Myungsoo aka INFINITE’s L

Kim Myungsoo is currently starring in the popular new drama Royal Secret Agent. Here are 5 facts about the idol/actor that you may not have known.
Kim Myungsoo known professionally in his music career as L, is a South Korean actor and singer. He started his career with his debut as a vocalist in the boy group INFINITE in 2010. As of 2019, he has left Woollim Entertainment, the company he was originally under but he still remains a member of the group INFINITE. He’s also a thoroughly brilliant actor, having acted in several hit TV shows such as Ms. Hammurabi, Angel’s Last Mission: Love, Meow the Secret Boy and more. He is currently starring in the KBS2 TV’s drama Royal Secret Agent.

Here are 5 things you need to know about the multi-talented Kim Myungsoo that you might not have known before:

  1. L or Myungsoo is an expert swimmer and diver.

  2. He was a contestant on the Korean TV variety show “King of Mask Singer” as “I’m Your Father” on episode 63 of the show.

  3. His ideal type is someone with love wavy hair and an innocent charm.

  4. His first acting role was in a Japanese drama.

  5. His pet peeves are not being clean, making a mess, not washing dishes and playing with food. He thinks playing with food is discourteous and disrespectful to the person who made the food.

