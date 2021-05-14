5 times BTS ARMY edits came to life leaving fans shook

If ARMY are fan versions of the FBI then BTS are Sherlock Holmes themselves. Tap to see 5 times when ARMY edits came to life.

BTS' beloved fandom ARMY are dubbed as 'fan-versions' of the FBI, for sniffing out the most well-kept secrets and coming up with the coolest fan theories about Bangtan Universe. However, BTS members are seven steps ahead when it comes to being an undercover agent on social networking sites! Let's just say if ARMY are fan versions of the FBI, then BTS are Sherlock Holmes themselves! Take a look at 5 instances when ARMY edits came to life, leaving us shook.

1. Jungkook's man bun

Fan edit becomes real omfg !!!??? pic.twitter.com/zROJ5vNMvL — Ria⁷miss jimin (@minieberry_) May 9, 2021

if y’all don’t shut the fuck up w the phrase man bun and just say BUN..https://t.co/YRJnyUVHrL — jimin come home the kids miss you (@taeonfilms) May 10, 2021

ARMY's wish is Jungkook's command! Fans made a cool edit of Jungkook sporting a stylish man bun and voila! Jungkook was seen sporting a man bun in the concept photos of Butter.

2. Taehyung's undercut hairstyle

Back in July 2020, a fan predicted that Taehyung will look handsome in an undercut hairstyle and almost a year later Taehyung bought the edit to life, sporting a fine undercut in the concept photos for Butter.

3. Captain Jin

Fan edit that became true, captain Jinpic.twitter.com/QYecyk6YG0 — Liaa⁷ (slow) (@peachjeanim) March 4, 2021

An ARMY predicted that Jin will look smart and dapper in a uniform and that turned out to be true! In BTS' BE Log, Jin was seen wearing a sailor's cap and clicking a selca, bringing the fan edit to life.

4. Jungkook-Ariana picture

AGAIN why do these ariana grande and jungkook edits look more real and believable than the photo they took together byepic.twitter.com/Cdw2g7iUnZ — 20AN (@nvmjen) May 24, 2019

Imma make this clear for some of y'all. Yes Ariana and Jungkook took a picture together. She did not edit this photo to make it her lock screen and then post it on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/Tj8BLCZxKj — Taehyung|Winterbear (@Thyung1930) May 10, 2019

Jungkook has always been a fan of Ariana Grande and confessed to enjoying her music. So, ARMY wasted no time in making Jungkook-Ariana edits, till the time Jungkook and Ariana met for real and she posted a picture with him, thanking him for coming to her show.

5. Mullet Suga

ARMY have always believed that Suga can really carry off a mullet and made stunning edits of Suga in a mullet. Suga took ARMY edits seriously and actually bought it to life by sporting a stylish mullet for BTS' Seasons Greetings 2021!

