5 times BTS’ God of Destruction RM made ARMYs want to wrap him up and protect him

BTS’ RM, also known as Namjoon, has earned the nickname of ‘God of Destruction’ because of his power to practically break anything and everything. Check out our favourite God of Destruction moments below!

BTS is a global name, and so is the popularity of the leader and rapper RM. Fans love his moves on the stage, and definitely his ability to spit out rap faster than we blink. And yet, our very own Namjoonie is just as famous for his clumsiness, and the sheer talent of breaking things around him! Affectionately termed ‘The God of Destruction’, somehow the leader manages to do things which have us howling with laughter!

It’s not that people make fun of him for that. Fans just know that some people are born (extra) clumsy. From loving nature, baby shoes, having a bonsai, he’s absolutely adorable. Today, we’re listing our favourite moments when Namjoon proved he’s the ultimate God of Destruction - making us love and care for him even more!

A destruction disguised as a blessing: Ripping off Jungkook’s shirt

Inadvertently answering the prayers of millions of fans, Namjoon accidently ripped open Jungkook’s shirt during a spectacular ‘Fake Love’ performance on SBS’s Inkigayo in 2018. In an interview, Jungkook revealed how flustered he had become then on stage. After the “mishap”, he tried to button up his shirt only to find out later that even the buttons had been ripped! Namjoon too apologised for the slip on Twitter, and spoke about how it was a mistake, as he was usually careful and serious.

Massacre of the telephone booth

While filming for BTS’s second album ‘Wings’, Namjoon was supposed to answer a phone in a telephone booth. And was he passionate to answer it! In one instance, he banged the door so hard, the entire telephone box present inside, collapsed on the floor. And in a subsequent take, he somehow managed to completely wrangle off one set of steel chains bound across the booth. Looks like he’s been exercising since then!

Fast but totally not the Furious 9: RM Drift

During a fun session with the band, everyone was riding toy cars. Apart from Jin wearing cat ears, the funniest thing in the episode was how he managed to break the toy car. Causing more destruction than Batman during a routine night in Gotham, he still managed to make the group erupt in laughter.

Toy Story Infinity: Hand in hand

On a fun episode for fans, members were going through a display case full of gifts from fans. With J-Hope at his side with a video camera, RM unarmed a toy caricature with his usual charm. As soon as he picked up the toy, its arm suddenly fell off, and the members burst into laughter. Now that’s one way to treat a fan’s gift! Although, we’re sure everyone knows by now that any gift will most probably end up having a similar outcome!

Marking his way into history, but in a different way

Namjoon isn’t only making a mark in history as a member and leader of the global group BTS, he also cements his mark wherever he goes. He shattered a mirror on the set of Blood, Sweat and Tears and even put almost a dent on the sets of a variety show while displaying his passion for dancing!

Namjoon can be as clumsy as he wants to be, he has ARMYs and the members by his side to take care of him!

Which is that one ‘God of Destruction’ moment that you can never forget? Share it with us in the comments below!

Credits :News1

