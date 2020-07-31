5 Times Modern Family silently taught fans very real life changing lessons

The show Modern Family has ended now, but over the last 11 seasons, the show has taught fans to love, laugh and accept without being biased. Below are the biggest takeaways from the show.

As we watch chaos and comedy unfold on Modern Family, the show has also taught fans (and made everyone laugh) a lot! From Phil's attempts to be a cool parent to Gloria's eccentric stories about Colombia, it's impossible to get through the show without cracking a smile. While it may be hard to look past the witty and physical comedy, Modern Family is more than 30 minutes of laughter. Here are five very real-life lessons we learnt from watching the Dunphy / Tucker-Pritchett / Pritchett-Delgado parents.

1. Parents come in all shapes, sizes and sexuality

Modern Family embraces the concept that the term "parents" doesn't mean a mother and father. Mitch and Cam, a happily committed and soon-to-be-married gay couple, provide as much support and love to their daughter, Lily, as their heterosexual counterparts. These two also show that marriage, whether between a man and woman or man and man, is not easy. They have fought over parenting styles, faced the struggles of adoption and argued over who wore it best. They get through it all because they have what every successful marriage needs: love.

2. College isn't for every child, and that’s okay

You may dream of your child earning a degree, but that may not be in her future. Claire and Phil learned that the hard way when their eldest daughter, Haley, was expelled from school after partying a little too hard and unintentionally assaulting a police officer. Once home, the pair forced Haley to get a job, pay rent and pursue something other than keg stands. It's OK if your child chooses not to attend college as long as they have another plan and your support to follow it.

3. Accepting step-parents is difficult at any age

Although it's been years since her parents divorced, Claire had a tough time accepting Gloria as her stepmother. Yes, it probably didn't help that her stepmother is younger, more fun and a bit out there. Regardless, these two were able to work past the tension by spending time together and bonding at the shooting range.

4. Tough love works

Being your child's BFF can soemtimes create a lack of respect. Lying on the other end of the spectrum, however, can cause just as much damage. Take patriarch Jay Pritchett, who never hugged Claire or Mitch when they were children. As a result, the two struggle to be affectionate towards their spouses and children, creating a cycle of coldness. Lucky for Jay, he got a second chance at parenting with his stepson Manny and newborn son Fulgencio (aka Joe).

5. Sometimes, kids just need parental advice

He's far from perfect, but Phil never falls short when it comes to fatherly advice. This laid-back, loving dad has helped his kids through heartbreak, failed experiments and typical teen troubles simply by being there to talk. To make sure his children would always have his advice, he wrote Phil's-Osophy, a collection of his wisest words.

