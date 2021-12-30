5 underrated K-pop songs of 2021 feat. MAMAMOO, Ailee & more

2021 is practically over, which means it’s time to round up some of our favourite tracks of the year. This list comprises some absolute gems that we wouldn’t want you to miss.

1. MAMAMOO - Where Are We Now

This year, MAMAMOO released an album titled ‘WAW’ (Where Are We) along with a virtual concert and a documentary, to commemorate their 7th debut anniversary. The title track from this album, ‘Where Are We Now’, is a soulful ballad that is a perfect example of MAMAMOO’s unmatched talent. The song looks back at the group’s long-spanning career and is certain to give you goosebumps at every listen.

2. KEY - BAD LOVE

With a synth-heavy chorus, ‘BAD LOVE’ is an absolute whirlwind of a song, whether you go by the track itself or its video. Key has always been unafraid to own who he is, and the song’s overall funkiness is an ode to that. ‘BAD LOVE’ somehow manages to be both reminiscent of retro while also bringing something entirely new and fresh to the table.

3. AILEE - Make Up Your Mind

The beat? The chorus drop? Ailee’s vocals? It’s hard to pinpoint just one reason why this song belongs on this list. ‘Make Up Your Mind’ is a flawless combination of airy yet layered sounds, offering a chill, laid-back vibe to the song.

4. Highlight - Not The End

With lyrics stating “I’m still here, it’s not the end”, Highlight’s track ‘Not The End’ from their EP ‘The Blowing’, is a sweet, EDM-inspired message to their fans. The group has faced multiple obstacles throughout their career, which is longer than a decade, and ‘Not The End’ is a fitting way for Highlight to reunite with their loyal fans following their hiatus.

5. A.C.E - Higher

Transitioning between floaty verses and a powerful chorus, A.C.E’s ‘Higher’ is an absolute bop. The more this song builds, the more satisfying it gets, and the ending comes as a breathless surprise. ‘Higher’ remains equally as interesting with every listen, and this list would be incomplete without it.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.