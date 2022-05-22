5 Years of ‘Fight For My Way’: 5 best moments from the Kim Ji Won and Park Seo Joon starrer drama

‘Fight For My Way’, released on May 22, 2017, is about underdogs with big dreams struggling to survive and striving for success in a career they're under-qualified for. A long time friendship blossoms into romance between two immature friends Ko Dong Man (Park Seo Joon) and Choi Ae Ra (Kim Ji Won) whose childish dynamic hasn't changed despite reaching adulthood.

Park Seo Joon as Ko Dong Man

Ko Dong Man is a former taekwondo player who used to be famous but had to stop because of a painful past, and is now a nameless mixed martial arts fighter. Later, he falls in love with his long time best friend, Choi Ae Ra, while struggling to succeed in his career and love life. Park Seo Joon as Ko Dong Man was an iconic role as his comedic timing was amazing and his chemistry with Kim Ji Won was great too!

Kim Ji Won as Choi Ae Ra

Choi Ae Ra is a strong and sassy girl. She's working as a department store employee at the information desk but dreams of becoming an announcer. She hasn't given up on her dreams, even though she is not eligible and faces too much humiliation specifically because of her rival in love, Park Hye Ran. She keeps on striving for her dream to come true. Choi Ae Ra’s cringy aegyo is definitely an iconic scene, something people still refer to even today! Kim Ji Won brough conviction to the character by displaying the struggles that many 20-something-year-olds go through when they are still finding themselves.

Ahn Jae Hong & Song Ha Yoon as Kim Joo Man & Baek Sol Hee

Kim Joo Man is the so-called ‘brain’ of the four. He landed a permanent position at a home shopping network. His loyalty and love for his girlfriend of six years, will be put to the test. Baek Sol Hee is an innocent and quirky girl of the group, who is working customer service at the home shopping network. For six years, her universe revolves around Joo-man and she is extremely in love with him. In the beginning, the couple seemed extremely lovey-dovey but soon, we see the work they put in to remain in the relationship. It shows how, even after many years, the person no longer becomes as important.

The chemistry of the main cast

The group brought a lot of warmth and joy to the viewers for the chemistry they displayed. The comedic timing, the warm moments and more showed us how these friends come from different walks of life but the camaraderie remains. This drama makes us miss our friends and the old days!

Friends-to-lovers trope done well

From episode 1, one can see that Ko Dong Man & Choi Ae Ra feel like something more than friends but the both of them have kept it under wraps because their friendship means more. But the way they naturally flowed from friends to lovers was beautifully done as they slowly understood each other better and became each other’s rock.

