5 years of Because This Is My First Life: Jung So Min and Lee Min Ki’s love story is a must watch
The uniqueness of this slice of life and rom-com K-drama makes it a definite addiion to your list.
Because This Is My First Life is an underrated gem, in the deep sea of K-dramas that often highlight horror and gore or thriller and mystery. Starring Lee Min Ki and Jung So Min in the lead roles, the show has never received the due credit for being an out of the box attempt.
The story:
Nam Se Hee is the socially awkward but straightforward and smart IT worker, played by Lee Min Ki. Yoon Ji Ho is a struggling writer who is suddenly pushed out of her own house after learning about her brother’s unplanned child. Nam Se Hee is looking for a perfect tenant to help pay his house mortgage and finds Yoon Ji Ho (Jung So Min) as the perfect fit, except she is a woman. The two decide to get married and sign a contract for 2 years which solves Yoon Ji Ho’s homeless situation and helps him with the bills. Things turn interesting as they slowly develop romantic feelings while dealing with their families’ and the society’s expectations.
The cast:
Lee Min Ki is known to be picky with his projects, and with good cause. He sought this character as his small screen return in a lead role after close to 10 years and it proved to be yet another fabulous choice. His acting of a dissociated man who has troubles communicating with people is just the perfect role to get you hooked to his other projects. Jung So Min is as dynamic as ever. Her girl next door character with big ambitions battling against a patriarchal household is a good watch.
Why to watch:
Because This Is My First Life offers chaos and excitement while dealing with trauma in a calm-headed manner. It really lives by its name as the characters make mistakes and make you root for them while also offering life advice, albeit with a pinch of salt. The supporting roles are also real enough to keep you engrossed.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: My Liberation Notes: 5 reasons why the Kim Ji Won, Son Seok Gu, Lee Min Ki & Lee El starrer is a must watch