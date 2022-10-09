5 years of Because This Is My First Life: Jung So Min and Lee Min Ki’s love story is a must watch

Because This Is My First Life is an underrated gem, in the deep sea of K-dramas that often highlight horror and gore or thriller and mystery. Starring Lee Min Ki and Jung So Min in the lead roles, the show has never received the due credit for being an out of the box attempt.

The story:

Nam Se Hee is the socially awkward but straightforward and smart IT worker, played by Lee Min Ki. Yoon Ji Ho is a struggling writer who is suddenly pushed out of her own house after learning about her brother’s unplanned child. Nam Se Hee is looking for a perfect tenant to help pay his house mortgage and finds Yoon Ji Ho (Jung So Min) as the perfect fit, except she is a woman. The two decide to get married and sign a contract for 2 years which solves Yoon Ji Ho’s homeless situation and helps him with the bills. Things turn interesting as they slowly develop romantic feelings while dealing with their families’ and the society’s expectations.