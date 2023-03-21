5 Years of My Mister: Looking back at the heartbreaking drama starring IU, Lee Sun Kyun, Jang Ki Yong and more

'My Mister' depicts the process of healing life through three brothers (Park Ho San, Lee Sun Kyun, Song Sae Byeok) and a woman (IU) who have lived a rough life. Producer Kim Won Seok, who showed sophisticated and cool story development in 'Misaeng' and 'Signal', was in charge of directing, and writer Park Hae Young, who wrote the popular drama 'Another Oh Hye Young', wrote the screenplay. In addition, popular actors such as Lee Sun Kyun, Lee Ji Eun (IU), Song Sae Byeok, Park Ho San, and Lee Ji Ah were cast.

'My Mister' was also controversial. The main characters of 'My Mister', Lee Sun Kyun and IU have a big age difference, which surprised viewers. It's because it's a natural step for the pink romance between the two to bloom in the flow of the drama. The main plot is that Lee Ji Eun (playing the role of Lee Ji An), who led a barren life with nothing to lose, gets 'healing' by learning the true taste of life and warm recognition while meeting Lee Sun Kyun (playing the role of Park Dong Hoon). Lee Ji Eun, who is living her day-to-day life while paying off her debts, approaches Lee Sun Kyun as the CEO of the company she joined as a 3-month contract worker to find out his weakness. However, it is said that they fall for Lee Sun Kyun's charm full of humanity.

The characters:

In 'My Mister', IU, who went through a difficult life, and Lee Sun Kyun, an ordinary but lovable older man, appear. He is a silent and quiet personality, a warm second who becomes a strong fence for his older brother and younger brother, and an ordinary man who wants to live a given life as it is. His eldest brother Park Ho San (playing the role of Park Sang Hoon), who is separated from his wife, is always relaxed and laughing. Song Sae Byeok (playing the role of Park Ki Hoon), the youngest who has not been able to achieve his dream for a long time, is the bold youngest who does not want to be ashamed of himself. Uncle three brothers are enduring the weight of life relying on each other. On the other hand, Lee Ji Ah (playing the role of Kang Yoon Hee), Lee Sun Kyun's wife, is an active character as she became a successful lawyer by challenging her bar exam to regain her own life after her marriage. In addition, Go Doo Shim (playing the role of Byun Yo Soon) appears as her mother who never stops worrying about her eldest son Park Ho San, who is separated without a penny, and her youngest son Song Dawn, who has not been married for over 40 years.

