5 years with Wanna One: Taking a look at the talented group’s journey

Boy group Wanna One was formed in 2017, through the survival competition series ‘Produce 101 (Season 2)’. Out of a total of 101 trainees who competed, 11 members were chosen to join the final line-up for Wanna One.

A project group, Wanna One parted ways when their contracts expired on December 31, 2018, but the group is still regarded as one of the most loved musical acts, with its members being prominent in the industry. On the day that would have marked five years with the talented group, let’s take a trip down memory lane and look back at Wanna One’s journey.

Produce 101

From April to June 2017, multiple talented trainees participated in Mnet’s series ‘Produce 101’ in its second season. With the final episode airing on June 16, we got to meet the 11 members who would come together under the name Wanna One: KANGDANIEL, Park Jihoon, Lee Daehwi, Kim Jaehwan, Ong Seongwu, Park Woojin, Lai Kuanlin, Yoon Jisung, Hwang Minhyun, Bae Jinyoung and HA SUNG WOON.

Wanna One Premier Show-Con

On August 7, 2017, Wanna One officially made their debut through their ‘show-con’ held at the Gocheok Sky Dome. The group’s immensely anticipated debut was marked with their debut extended play ‘1x1=1 (To Be One)’, with music videos for two of the tracks, ‘Energetic’ (title track) and ‘Burn It Up’.

Beautiful

In November 2017, the group released their repackaged album ‘1-1=0 (Nothing Without You)’, along with its title track ‘Beautiful’. In particular, the song came with a cinematic ‘movie version’ music video clocking in at 8 minutes with a fully fleshed-out storyline, and ‘Beautiful’ serving as its soundtrack.

2018: 0+1=1 (I Promise You), World Tour & more

In 2018, the boy group came back with their second extended play, ‘0+1=1 (I Promise You)’, along with its title track ‘Boomerang’. Wanna One also released a special track ‘I Promise You (I.P.U.)’, along with a music video for the song. The group went on to work on a special album, which saw them splitting into units and collaborating with multiple artists.

This year also marked Wanna One’s first world tour, ‘One: The World’. This took the boy group to countries including Japan, Australia, the United States and more, between June to September 2018. Wanna One then released their first studio album ‘1¹¹=1 (Power of Destiny)’ in November, with its title track ‘Spring Breeze’.

Final Concert

Following Wanna One’s disbandment on December 31, 2018, after their contracts officially ended, the boy group performed at their final concert ‘Therefore 2019’ in January 2019, at the same place as their debut showcase in 2017.

MAMA 2021 Reunion

10 members of Wanna One came together for a special performance at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards. This also saw the boy group performing a special version of their song ‘Beautiful (Part. 3)’.

Following this, on January 27, 2022, Wanna One released a special gift for their fans on the third anniversary of their final concert. The boy group dropped a touching music video for ‘Beautiful (Part. 3)’, which included moments from their 2021 reunion performance, as well as behind-the-scenes footage.

On the heels of this reunion, here's to hoping for more music from Wanna One!

