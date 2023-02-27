51K’s Ok Taecyeon joins Tom Holland, Bong Joon Ho and Bae Doona’s WME foreshadowing Hollywood debut

Ok Taecyeon , who is not only a member of the popular boy group 2PM but is also a famous actor managed by the agency, 51K, has taken a big step in his career. On February 27, it was revealed that Taecyeon would be joining the American management agency, WME (William Morris Endeavor). And while this may seem like everyday news, it is a big move for the ‘Vincenzo’ star who used to live in Bedford, Massachusetts. Here’s why.

The star himself is building a strong name for himself with domestic projects in South Korea however now that he has joined the lineup of WME, he is expected to foray into the world of Hollywood much like his new labelmates. That’s right, Ok Taecyeon has joined the agency’s roster of famous stars which include Matthew McConaughey, Tom Holland, Michael B. Jordan and Korean actress Bae Doona who is known for her international work. Meanwhile, the company also boasts a stellar in-house talent in the form of director Quentin Tarantino, director Ridley Scott, director Park Chan Wook, and director Bong Joon Ho, who have each become pillars of the industry over many years. Check out 51K’s announcement below.

Ok Taecyeon and his agency’s thoughts

51K spoke about their artist’s new steps saying, “We are delighted that actor Taecyeon, who has been expanding his reach as an actor thorough various projects including ‘Vincenzo,’ ‘Hansan: Rising Dragon,’ and ‘Blind,’ has signed a formal agent contract with WME, one of the leading agencies in the United States. We ask for your encouragement for Ok Taecyeon's future steps.”

Taecyeon expressed his own excitement saying, “I’m excited and happy to be able to take on a new challenge. I talked a lot with my local agency. It will not be easy to take on a new challenge in an unfamiliar environment but I think it is a good opportunity to learn a lot.” He continued, “I will work hard to show another side of me as well as new charms of Ok Taecyeon on a bigger stage.”