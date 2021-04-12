57th Baeksang Arts Awards Nominees Out: Kim So Hyun, Song Joong Ki, Uhm Ki Joon & more nominated

The nominations list for the popular awards show on TV and Film are out. Check out the full list here!

Baeksang Arts Awards are one of the major awards in South Korea for the entertainment industry. When an actor wins an award in this category, you know they’re amongst the most impeccable actors in the industry. This year’s awards hold the utmost importance also because this was the year when KDramas and Korean movies went out into the world and came back winning many hearts across the world.

In the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards, dramas, shows, and films are taken from the duration they were aired from May 1, 2020, and April 11, 2021. Even though there were a lot of struggles, production companies still completed works that provided relief in these times. Check out the list below:

DRAMAS:

For Best Drama: JTBC’s ‘Beyond Evil’, tvN’s ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’, tvN’s ‘Flower of Evil’, tvN’s ‘My Unfamiliar Family’ and Netflix’s ‘Extracurricular’.

Best Supporting Actor: Kim Seon Ho for Start Up, Kim Ji Hoon for Flower of Evil, Oh Jung Se for It’s Okay Not To Be Okay, Lee Hee Joon for Mouse, and Choi Dae Hoon for Beyond Evil.

Best Supporting Actress: Park Ha Sun for Birthcare Center, Shin Eun Kyung for The Penthouse, Yeom Hye Ran for The Uncanny Counter, Jang Young Nam for It’s Okay Not To Be Okay, Cha Chung Hwa for Mr. Queen.

Best New Actor: Kim Young Dae for The Penthouse, Na In Woo for River Where The Moon Rises, Nam Yoon Soo for Extracurricular, Song Kang for Sweet Home, and Lee Do Hyun for 18 Again.

Best New Actress: Kim Hyun Soo for The Penthouse, Park Gyu Young for Sweet Home, Park Ju Hyun for Extracurricular, Lee Joo Young for Times, and Choi Sung Eun for Beyond Evil.

Best Actor: Kim Soo Hyun for It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, Song Joong Ki for Vincenzo, Shin Ha Kyun for Beyond Evil, Uhm Ki Joon for Penthouse, Lee Joon Gi for Flower of Evil.

Best Actress: Kim So Yeon for The Penthouse, Kim So Hyun for River Where The Moon Rises, Seo Yea Ji for It’s Okay Not To Be Okay, Shin Hye Sun for Mr. Queen, and Uhm Ji Won for Birthcare Center.

FILMS:

Best Film: Moving On, Deliver Us From Evil, Samjin Company English Class, Voice of Silence, The Book of Fish.

Best Actor: Byun Yo Han and Sol Kyung Gu for The Book of Fish, Yoo Ah In for Voice of Silence, Lee Jung Jae for Deliver Us from Evil, and Cho Jin Woong for Me and Me.

Best Actress: Go Ah Sung for Samjin Company English Class, Kim Hye Soo for The Day I Died: Undisclosed Case, Moon So Ri for Three Sisters, Ye Soo Jung for An Old Lady, and Jeon Jong Seo for The Call

Best Supporting Actor: Goo Gyo Hwan for Peninsula, Park Sung Min for Deliver Us from Evil, Shin Jung Geun for Steel Rain2: Summit, Yoo Jae Myung for Voice of Silence, and Heo Joon Ho for Innocence.

Best Supporting Actress: Kim Sun Young for Three Sisters, Bae Jong Ok for Innocence, Lee Re for Peninsula, Esom for Samjin Company English Class, and Lee Jung Eun for The Day I Died: Undisclosed Case

Best New Actor: Kim Do Yoon for Peninsula, Ryu Soo Young for Steel Rain 2:Summit, Park Seung Joon for Moving On, Lee Bong Geun for The Singer, and Hong Kyung for Innocence.

Best New Actress: Park So Yi for Deliver Us From Evil, Shin Hye Sun for Innocence, Jang Yoon Joo for Three Sisters, Krystal Jung for More Than Family, and Choi Jung Woon for Moving On.

SHOWS:

Best Variety Show: KakaoTV’s ‘March of the Ants’, MBC’s ‘How Do You Play?’, JTBC’s ‘Sing Again’, tvN’s ‘You Quiz on the Block’, SBS ‘Legendary Stage Archive K’.

Best Male Entertainer: Moon Se Yoon for '2 Days and 1 Night,' and 'Delicious Guys', Shin Dong Yup for 'Immortal Song,' and 'My Ugly Duckling', Yoo Jae Suk for 'How Do You Play?,' and 'Sixth Sense', Lee Seung Gi for 'Master in the House,' and 'Busted Season 3' and Jo Se Ho – 'You Quiz on the Block'.

Best Female Entertainer: Kim Sook for 'Where Is My Home,' and 'Love Naggers', Song Eun Yi for 'Nice Alone,' and 'Problem Child in House', Jang Do Yeon for 'I Live Alone' and 'Don’t Be the First One!', Jaejae for 'Nice Alone,' and 'Girls’ High School Mystery Class', Hong Hyun Hee for 'The Manager,' and 'My Golden Kids'

The 57th Baeksang Arts Awards will air on May 13, 9 PM KST!

Credits :News1

