58th Baeksang Arts Awards: Actors and dramas that deserved a spot in the nominations featuring ‘Snowdrop’

Recently, Baeksang Arts Awards unveiled the nominations list for their latest edition and while there are many deserving candidates like ‘Squid Game’, ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’, ‘Juvenile Justice’ and more but there were some other dramas and actors that definitely deserved a spot in the nominations for the outstanding stories, acting and more so let’s take a look:-

Hometown Cha Cha Cha (Kim Seon Ho, Shin Min Ah)

Arguably one of the best dramas of 2021, ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ gathered insane popularity for the star-studded cast and beautiful story that took place in the background of Gongjin, a peaceful sea-side village. The series was a commercial hit and became one of the highest-rated series in cable television history. It ranked first place during its entire run for eight weeks, and the last episode achieved 12.665% nationwide rating, with over 3.2 million views. It also became one of Netflix's most-watched non-English television shows, and one of its longest-running hits as it spent 16 weeks in global top ten rankings.

Snowdrop (BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jung Hae In)

‘Snowdrop’ takes place in 1987, a pivotal year in South Korean history that included the June 1987 Democracy Movement, a mass protest movement with the purpose of forcing the dictatorship in South Korea to hold fair elections, and the resulting December 1987 democratic elections, which led to the end of the authoritarian Fifth Republic of Korea and the establishment of the democratic Sixth Republic of Korea. Despite the controversy surrounding the drama regarding the sensitive background story, Jung Hae In and Jisoo went viral for their chemistry and superb acting skills.

Our Beloved Summer (Kim Da Mi, Choi Woo Shik)

A healing, coming-of-age drama that warmed the hearts of the viewers with the hate-to-love relationship shared by the main cast as well as the beautiful relationship shared by the supporting cast. Kim Da Mi and Choi Woo Shik were too good as a couple and definitely owned the drama with their quips as well as slow burn romance.

Hospital Playlist 2 (Jeon Mi Do, Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung)

A sequel to the popular medical slice-of-life, ‘Hospital Playlist 2’ was a beautiful drama that did a great job at capturing the great friendship adorned by the five of them. The drama was extremely popular during its run. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode recorded 10.007% viewership, setting the record for the highest premiere ratings in the network's history.

