58th Baeksang Arts Awards Nominations: Lee Jung Jae, Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, Squid Game, Kim Tae Ri & more

First introduced in 1965, the Baeksang Arts Awards is one of the most prestigious ceremonies in South Korea. The ceremony annually awards and recognises excellence in film, television, and theatre. This year’s ceremony will be held on May 6, 2022, at KINTEX, Ilsan, South Korea, from 7.45 pm KST (4.15 pm IST).

The nominations for the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards are finally here, and include massive names like ‘Squid Game’, ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’, ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’, and more. Check out the full list of nominations for this year’s edition, below:

DRAMAS

Best Drama: ‘D.P.’ (Netflix), ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ (tvN), ‘Squid Game’ (Netflix), ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ (MBC), ‘Going to the Blue House Like This’ (wavve)

Best Actor (Male): Kim Nam Gil for ‘Through the Darkness’, Lee Jung Jae for ‘Squid Game’, Lee Junho (‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’), Im Siwan (‘Tracer’), Jung Hae In (‘D.P.’)

Best Actor (Female): Kim Tae Ri (‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’), Kim Hye Soo (‘Juvenile Justice’), Park Eun Bin (‘The King’s Affection’), Lee Se Young (‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’), Han So Hee (‘My Name’)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Lee Deok Hwa (‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’), Lee Hak Joo (‘Going to the Blue House Like This’), Lee Hyun Wook (‘Mine’), Cho Hyun Chul (‘D.P.’), Heo Sung Tae (‘Squid Game’)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Kang Mal Geum (‘Thirty Nine’), Kim Shin Rok (‘Hellbound’), Kim Joo Ryeong (‘Squid Game’), Ok Ja Yeon (‘Mine’), Jang Hye Jin (‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’)

Best New Actor (Male): Koo Gyo Hwan (‘D.P.’), Shin Seung Ho (‘D.P.’), Yoo In Soo (‘All of Us Are Dead’), Choi Hyun Wook (‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’), Tang Jun Sang (‘Racket Boys’)

Best New Actor (Female): Kim Hye Jun (‘Inspector Koo’), Lee Yeon (‘Juvenile Justice’), Lee Yoo Mi (‘All of Us Are Dead’), Jung Ho Yeon (‘Squid Game’), Cho Yi Hyun (‘All of Us Are Dead’)

MOVIES

Best Film: ‘Miracle: Letters to the President’, ‘Escape from Mogadishu’, ‘Sewing Sisters’, Romance Without Love’, ‘Kingmaker’

Best Actor (Male): Kim Yoon Seok (‘Escape from Mogadishu’), Sol Kyung Gu (‘Kingmaker’), Lee Sun Kyun (‘Kingmaker’), Jung Woo (‘Hot Blooded’), Choi Min Sik (‘In Our Prime’)

Best Actor (Female): Go Doo Shim (‘Everglow’), Park So Dam (‘Special Cargo’), Lee Hye Young (‘In Front of Your Face’), Im Yoon Ah (‘Miracle: Letters to the President’), Jeon Jong Seo (‘Romance Without Love’)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Koo Kyo Hwan (‘Escape from Mogadishu’), Park Yong Woo (‘Spiritwalker’), Sung Yoo Bin (‘Perhaps Love’), Jo Woo Jin (‘Kingmaker’), Heo Joon Ho (‘Escape from Mogadishu’)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Kim So Jin (‘Escape from Mogadishu’), Kim Jae Hwa (‘Escape from Mogadishu’), Shim Dal Gi (‘Snowball’), Oh Na Ra (‘Perhaps Love’), Lee Soo Kyung (‘Miracle: Letters to the President’)

Best New Actor (Male): Kim Dong Hwi (‘In Our Prime’), Kim Jae Beom (‘Hostage: Missing Celebrity’), Mu Jin Sung (‘Perhaps Love’), Lee Hong Nae (‘Hot Blooded’), Jung Jae Kwang (‘Not Out’)

Best New Actor (Female): Gong Seung Yeon (‘Aloners’), Bang Min Ah (‘Snowball’), Seohyun (‘Love and Leashes’), Lee Yoo Mi (‘Young Adult Matters’), Choi Seung Eun (‘Ten Months’)

VARIETY SHOWS Best Variety Show: 'Kick A Goal', 'Single's Inferno', 'Street Woman Fighter', 'Yoo Quiz On The Block', 'Transit Love' Best Entertainer (Male): Kim Gura, Moon Se Yoon, Lee Yong Jin, Cho Se Ho, SHINee's Key Best Entertainer (Female): Song Eun Yi, Lee Mi Joo, Lee Eun Ji, Joo Hyun Young, Hong Jin Kyung

