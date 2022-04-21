58th Baeksang Arts Awards Predictions (Drama Category): From Kim Tae Ri to Squid Game; Who we think will win

On April 11, the highly-anticipated nominations for this year’s Baeksang Arts Awards were announced and included massive names that dominated the headlines throughout the past year. From worthy fan favourites to countless other commendable dramas and actors that also deserved a spot in the nominations, the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards has been the talk of the town.

As we wait with bated breath for this year’s ceremony, scheduled for May 6, 2022, at 7.45 pm KST (4.15 pm IST), we’re taking a look at some of our predictions for the winners in the Drama Category.

1. Best Drama

Nominees: ‘D.P.’ (Netflix), ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ (tvN), ‘Squid Game’ (Netflix), ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ (MBC), ‘Going to the Blue House Like This’ (wavve)

Will win: ‘Squid Game’

The survival drama took the world by storm upon release, and garnered 1.65 billion viewing hours in its first four weeks since launch. The series itself, as well as its cast and crew, received critical acclaim and numerous accolades.

2. Best Actor (Male)

Nominees: Kim Nam Gil for ‘Through the Darkness’, Lee Jung Jae for ‘Squid Game’, Lee Junho (‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’), Im Siwan (‘Tracer’), Jung Hae In (‘D.P.’)

Will win: Lee Jung Jae for ‘Squid Game’

The main protagonist in the hit series, Lee Jung Jae’s portrayal of Seong Gi Hun has become the actor’s most famous role to date. The character shattered Lee Jung Jae’s charismatic image portrayed in his previous roles, as he truly became one with the down-on-his-luck character from ‘Squid Game’.

3. Best Actor (Female):

Nominees: Kim Tae Ri (‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’), Kim Hye Soo (‘Juvenile Justice’), Park Eun Bin (‘The King’s Affection’), Lee Se Young (‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’), Han So Hee (‘My Name’)

Will win: Kim Tae Ri for ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’

Kim Tae Ri truly embodied the role of Na Hee Do in ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’, as she transported us into the world of fencing, shown through the eyes of a bright, cheerful young adult. For all intents and purposes, Kim Tae Ri was Na Hee Do, settling herself in our hearts.

4. Best New Actor (Male):

Nominees: Koo Kyo Hwan (‘D.P.’), Shin Seung Ho (‘D.P.’), Yoo In Soo (‘All of Us Are Dead’), Choi Hyun Wook (‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’), Tang Jun Sang (‘Racket Boys’)

Will Win: Koo Kyo Hwan for ‘D.P.’

Koo Kyo Hwan’s quirky, free-spirited depiction of Corporal Han Ho Yul and his on-screen chemistry with Jung Hae In’s Ahn Jun Ho brought us a fresh dynamic and much-needed lightness to an overall heavy plot and dark themes. The actor’s comedic timing, in particular, added to the character’s genuinity.

5. Best New Actor (Female):

Nominees: Kim Hye Jun (‘Inspector Koo’), Lee Yeon (‘Juvenile Justice’), Lee Yoo Mi (‘All of Us Are Dead’), Jung Ho Yeon (‘Squid Game’), Cho Yi Hyun (‘All of Us Are Dead’)

Will Win: Jung Ho Yeon for ‘Squid Game’

Jung Ho Yeon’s Kang Sae Byeok was not only a fan favourite, but was also hailed by critics as the breakout star from ‘Squid Game’. Her portrayal of a North Korean defector and pickpocket tugged at heartstrings and made every viewer root for her, unanimously.