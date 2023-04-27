59th Baeksang Arts Awards Presenter Lineup: Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Kim Tae Ri, Lee Junho and more

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards is set to be one of the most looked forward to events of the year and fans of these actors can definitely stay excited! On April 27, the sparkling presenter lineup of the show was revealed to the public just one day ahead of the ceremony. Famed Korean actors as well as international stars are set to bring the fun this time around.

59th Baeksang Arts Awards Presenter Lineup

First and foremost, as is the tradition of the Baeksang Arts Awards, winners of the previous year’s ceremony will be up on the stage to present the awards to the next in line. Director Ryu Seung Wan who took home the Grand Prize for his film ‘Mogadishu’ will be presenting. Moreover, leading actor/actress in TV winners Lee Junho and Kim Tae Ri will also be attending. Other winners from the last ceremony including Sol Kyung Gu and Lee Hye Young, Jo Hyun Chul and Kim Shin Rok, Jo Woo Jin and Lee Soo Kyung, Goo Kyo Hwan and Kim Hye Joon, and Lee Hong Nae, Lee Yoo Mi, Park Wan Gyu, Hwang Soon Mi, Lee Yong Jin and Joo Hyun Young have been confirmed to attend.

Viewers will be able to see new faces in the form of exciting couple pairings like Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik of ‘Doctor Slump’ and Yoo In Na and Yoon Hyun Min of ongoing drama ‘True to Love’ (Bo Ra! Deborah). Uhm Jung Hwa, Park Ji Ah, Kim Byung Chul and Lee Moo Saeng will be attending to promote their shows. Interestingly, ‘Taxi Driver’ fame Lee Je Hoon will be joined by Taiwanese star Greg Han for a fresh presenter partnership at the event.

About 59th Baeksang Arts Awards

It is known that this year’s Baeksang Arts Awards will be hosted by the popular trio Park Bo Gum, Suzy, And Shin Dong Yup, who are returning to take their spots. The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards will be held on April 28 at Paradise City in Incheon, South Korea. The awards night is set to start at 5:30 pm KST (2 pm IST) airing on JTBC channels as well as live broadcast through TikTok.

