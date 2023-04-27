59th Baeksang Arts Awards: When and where to watch; Who to look out for feat Lee Je Hoon, Kim Tae Ri and more

The 'Baeksang Arts Awards', the one and only pop culture comprehensive arts awards ceremony in Korea that encompasses TV, movies and plays, will be broadcast on JTBC from 5:30 PM KST (2PM IST) on April 28th. The annual awards ceremony is one of South Korea's most prestigious award shows, recognizing excellence in film, television, and theater, through strict screening conducted by 60 professional evaluators, judges in the industry, and a group of experts representing TV, film, and theater through a fierce screening process.

The presenters:

First, it is Uhm Jung Hwa, the protagonist of the remarkable rise in viewership ratings. Showing off her lovely charm in JTBC's 'Doctor Cha', she goes out to the awards ceremony wearing a fancy dress. Expectations are high for the shining star Uhm Jung Hwa, who is quite different from the friendly and easy-going Cha Jung Sook character in the drama. The meeting between Lee Je Hoon and Heo Gwang Han, the nation's first love, is also a highlight of this year's Baeksang that cannot be missed. The two will work together as presenters. It is expected that the appearance of two people who are happy just by looking at them will be produced.

Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Kim Tae Ri and more:

Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik, who are working together in JTBC's 'Dr. Slump' 10 years after 'The Heirs', will also come to the Baeksang stage to present. Expectations are high for the romantic comedy that will be shown in the new drama. Lee Jun Ho and Kim Tae Ri, who won the Best Actor Award in the TV category at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards, will reunite this time. The two, who focused on preparing for new works after 'Red Sleeve' and 'Twenty-Five, Twenty-One' respectively, will appear in front of fans side by side.

The nominations:

'Owl' received the highest honor at the Baeksang Arts Awards this year, including Best Picture, Best Director (Ahn Tae Jin), Best New Director (Ahn Tae Jin), Best Male Actor (Ryu Jun Yeol), Best Supporting Actor (Kim Sung Chul), Best Supporting Female (Ahn Eun Jin), Best Screenplay, Art Award (Hong Seung Chul/Lighting), etc. This is the record for the most nominations for a film this year. Dramas like The Glory, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, My Liberation Notes, Our Blues and Little Women have been nominated for Best Drama. Son Seok Gu, Lee Byung Hun, Lee Sung Min, Jung Kyung Ho and Choi Min Sik have been nominated for Best actor and Kim Ji Won, Kim Hye Soo, Park Eun Bin, Song Hye Kyo and Suzy were nominated for Best actress.

