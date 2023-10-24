59th Grand Bell Awards nominees: Song Hye Kyo, EXO’s DO, Kim Seon Ho, Han Hyo Joo, and more earn nods

The 59th Grand Bell Awards, South Korea's top film awards, have officially unveiled their nominees, heightening the excitement. This year's awards promise to celebrate quality and originality in the world of cinema with a wealth of talent and a broad choice of excellent films. In this post, we will look at the nominees for these prestigious awards, which recognize the outstanding achievements of South Korean cinema.

59th Grand Bell Awards Nominees

The Motion Pictures Association of Korea organizes the Grand Bell Awards, also known as the Daejong Film Awards. The 59th Grand Bell Awards published its list of nominees for the forthcoming annual awards event on October 20.

The Grand Bell Awards are a testament to the power and influence of South Korean cinema, which has been gaining international recognition and acclaim. The nominees encompass a wide range of genres and themes, showcasing the depth and diversity of the industry.

Categories and nominees for the 59th Grand Bell Awards are as follows

Best Actor

Lee Byung Hun – Concrete Utopia

Song Kang Ho – Cobweb

Ryu Jun Yeol – The Night Owl

Im Si Wan – Road to Boston

EXO's D.O. – The Moon

Best Actress

Yum Jung Ah – Smugglers

Jung Yu Mi – Sleep

Kim Seo Hyung – Greenhouse

Bae Doona – Next Sohee

Yang Mal Bok – The Apartment With Two Women

Kim Sun Young – Dream Palace

Best Supporting Actor

Kim Jong Soo – Smugglers

Go Kyu Pil – The Roundup: No Way Out

Park Jung Min – The Point Men

Kang Ki Young – The Point Men

Oh Jung Se – Cobweb

Best Supporting Actress

Na Moon Hee – Hero

Go Min Si – Smugglers

Krystal – Cobweb

Jeon Yeo Been – Cobweb

Kim Sun Young – Concrete Utopia

Best New Actor

Kim Seon Ho – The Childe

Lee Shin Young – Rebound

Kim Sung Cheol – The Night Owl

Byun Woo Seok – Soulmate

Park Sung Hoon – Hail to Hell

Best New Actress

Kim Si Eun – Next Sohee

Ahn Eun Jin – The Night Owl

Im Jee Ho – The Apartment With Two Women

Oh Woo Ri – Hail to Hell

Moon Seung Ah – The Hill of Secrets

Best Director

Kang Je Gyu – Road to Boston

Um Tae Hwa – Concrete Utopia

Yim Soon Rye – The Point Man

Kim Jee Woon – Cobweb

Jung Joo Ri – Next Sohee

Ryoo Seung Wan – Smugglers

Best New Director

Ahn Tae Jin – The Night Owl

Lee Sol Hui – Greenhouse

Kim Se In – The Apartment With Two Women

Yoo Jae Seon – Sleep

Lee Ji Eun – The Hill of Secrets

Ka Sung Moon – Dream Palace

Best Screenplay

Lee Shin Ji/Uhm Tae Hwa – Concrete Palace

Hyun Gyu Jin/Ahn Tae Jin – The Night Owl

Shin Yeok Shick – Cobweb

Yoo Jae Sun – Sleep

Jung Joo Ri – Next Sohee

Kim Se In – The Apartment With Two Women

Best Documentary

Soup and Ideology – Yang Young Hi

Legend of the Waterflowers – Koh Hee Young

Sura: A Love Song – Hwang Yoon

Little Garden – Lee Mario

The Talent Show – Lee So Hyun

Best Cinematography

Choi Young Hwan – Smugglers

Kim Tae Kyung – The Night Owl

Kim Young Ho – The Moon

Jo Hyung Rae – Concrete Utopia

Kim Tae Sung – Ransomed

Kim Ji Yong – Cobweb

Best Score

Jang Ki Ha – Smugglers

Dalpalan – Phantom

Hwang Sang Joon – Hero

Kim Hae Won – Concrete Utopia

Mowg – Cobweb

Jang Hyuk Jin/Jang Yong Jin – Sleep

Best Editing

Lee Kang Hee – Smugglers

Yang Jin Mo – Cobweb

Han Mi Yeon – Concrete Utopia

Kim Chang Joo – Ransomed

Kim Sun Min – The Night Owl

Lee Sun Min – Hero

Best Visual Effects

Jin Jong Hyun – The Moon VFX

Eun Jae Hyun – Concrete Utopia VFX

No Nam Suk – Ransomed Stunt

Hwang Jin Hye/Kim Han Joon – Dr. Cheon and the Lost Talisman VFX

Park Sung Jin – Cobweb VFX

Heo Myung Haen – Phantom Martial Arts

Best Sound Mixing

Choi Tae Young – The Moon

Kim Suk Won – Concrete Utopia

Park Yong Gi – The Night Owl

Park Joo Kang – Hero

Gong Tae Won – Sleep

Choi Tae Won – Cobweb

Best Art Direction

Shin Yoo Jin – Killing Romance

Jung Yi Jin – Cobweb

Jo Hwa Sung/Choi Hyun Suk – Concrete Utopia

Hong Joo Hee – The Moon

Lee Hoo Kyung – Smugglers

Kim Bo Mook – Phantom

Best Costume

Yoon Jung Hee/Kwon Soo Kyung – Smugglers

Ham Hyun Joo – Phantom

Yoon Jung Hee – Killing Romance

Chae Kyung Hwa – Road to Boston

Shim Hyun Seob – Hero

Choi Eui Young – Cobweb

Shim Hyun Seob – The Night Owl

Best Series

Netflix's Mask Girl

Netflix's The Glory

Disney+’sCasino

Disney+'s Moving

Best Series Director

Lee Jong Pil – One Day Off

Kim Yong Hoon – Mask Girl

Ahn Gil Ho – The Glory

Park In Je/Park Yoon Seo – Moving

Kang Yoon Sung – Casino

Best Series Actor

Choi Min Sik – Casino

Ryu Seung Ryong – Moving

Jung Hae In – D.P. Season 2

Jin Sun Kyu – Bargain

Lee Sung Min – Shadow Detective

Ahn Jae Hong – Mask Girl

Best Series Actress

Song Hye Kyo – The Glory

Han Hyo Joo – Moving

Lee Na Young – One Day Off

Go Hyun Jung – Mask Girl

Jeon Jong Seo – Bargain

Yeom Hye Ran – Mask Girl

The 59th Grand Bell Awards will be held on November 15 at Suwon's Gyeonggi Arts Centre.

