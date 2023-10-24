59th Grand Bell Awards nominees: Song Hye Kyo, EXO’s DO, Kim Seon Ho, Han Hyo Joo, and more earn nods
This year's 59th Grand Bell Awards announces its elite nominees, including Song Kang Ho, Lee Byung Hun, and more.
The 59th Grand Bell Awards, South Korea's top film awards, have officially unveiled their nominees, heightening the excitement. This year's awards promise to celebrate quality and originality in the world of cinema with a wealth of talent and a broad choice of excellent films. In this post, we will look at the nominees for these prestigious awards, which recognize the outstanding achievements of South Korean cinema.
59th Grand Bell Awards Nominees
The Motion Pictures Association of Korea organizes the Grand Bell Awards, also known as the Daejong Film Awards. The 59th Grand Bell Awards published its list of nominees for the forthcoming annual awards event on October 20.
The Grand Bell Awards are a testament to the power and influence of South Korean cinema, which has been gaining international recognition and acclaim. The nominees encompass a wide range of genres and themes, showcasing the depth and diversity of the industry.
Categories and nominees for the 59th Grand Bell Awards are as follows
Best Actor
- Lee Byung Hun – Concrete Utopia
- Song Kang Ho – Cobweb
- Ryu Jun Yeol – The Night Owl
- Im Si Wan – Road to Boston
- EXO's D.O. – The Moon
Best Actress
- Yum Jung Ah – Smugglers
- Jung Yu Mi – Sleep
- Kim Seo Hyung – Greenhouse
- Bae Doona – Next Sohee
- Yang Mal Bok – The Apartment With Two Women
- Kim Sun Young – Dream Palace
Best Supporting Actor
- Kim Jong Soo – Smugglers
- Go Kyu Pil – The Roundup: No Way Out
- Park Jung Min – The Point Men
- Kang Ki Young – The Point Men
- Oh Jung Se – Cobweb
Best Supporting Actress
- Na Moon Hee – Hero
- Go Min Si – Smugglers
- Krystal – Cobweb
- Jeon Yeo Been – Cobweb
- Kim Sun Young – Concrete Utopia
Best New Actor
- Kim Seon Ho – The Childe
- Lee Shin Young – Rebound
- Kim Sung Cheol – The Night Owl
- Byun Woo Seok – Soulmate
- Park Sung Hoon – Hail to Hell
Best New Actress
- Kim Si Eun – Next Sohee
- Ahn Eun Jin – The Night Owl
- Im Jee Ho – The Apartment With Two Women
- Oh Woo Ri – Hail to Hell
- Moon Seung Ah – The Hill of Secrets
Best Director
- Kang Je Gyu – Road to Boston
- Um Tae Hwa – Concrete Utopia
- Yim Soon Rye – The Point Man
- Kim Jee Woon – Cobweb
- Jung Joo Ri – Next Sohee
- Ryoo Seung Wan – Smugglers
Best New Director
- Ahn Tae Jin – The Night Owl
- Lee Sol Hui – Greenhouse
- Kim Se In – The Apartment With Two Women
- Yoo Jae Seon – Sleep
- Lee Ji Eun – The Hill of Secrets
- Ka Sung Moon – Dream Palace
Best Screenplay
- Lee Shin Ji/Uhm Tae Hwa – Concrete Palace
- Hyun Gyu Jin/Ahn Tae Jin – The Night Owl
- Shin Yeok Shick – Cobweb
- Yoo Jae Sun – Sleep
- Jung Joo Ri – Next Sohee
- Kim Se In – The Apartment With Two Women
Best Documentary
- Soup and Ideology – Yang Young Hi
- Legend of the Waterflowers – Koh Hee Young
- Sura: A Love Song – Hwang Yoon
- Little Garden – Lee Mario
- The Talent Show – Lee So Hyun
Best Cinematography
- Choi Young Hwan – Smugglers
- Kim Tae Kyung – The Night Owl
- Kim Young Ho – The Moon
- Jo Hyung Rae – Concrete Utopia
- Kim Tae Sung – Ransomed
- Kim Ji Yong – Cobweb
Best Score
- Jang Ki Ha – Smugglers
- Dalpalan – Phantom
- Hwang Sang Joon – Hero
- Kim Hae Won – Concrete Utopia
- Mowg – Cobweb
- Jang Hyuk Jin/Jang Yong Jin – Sleep
Best Editing
- Lee Kang Hee – Smugglers
- Yang Jin Mo – Cobweb
- Han Mi Yeon – Concrete Utopia
- Kim Chang Joo – Ransomed
- Kim Sun Min – The Night Owl
- Lee Sun Min – Hero
Best Visual Effects
- Jin Jong Hyun – The Moon VFX
- Eun Jae Hyun – Concrete Utopia VFX
- No Nam Suk – Ransomed Stunt
- Hwang Jin Hye/Kim Han Joon – Dr. Cheon and the Lost Talisman VFX
- Park Sung Jin – Cobweb VFX
- Heo Myung Haen – Phantom Martial Arts
Best Sound Mixing
- Choi Tae Young – The Moon
- Kim Suk Won – Concrete Utopia
- Park Yong Gi – The Night Owl
- Park Joo Kang – Hero
- Gong Tae Won – Sleep
- Choi Tae Won – Cobweb
Best Art Direction
- Shin Yoo Jin – Killing Romance
- Jung Yi Jin – Cobweb
- Jo Hwa Sung/Choi Hyun Suk – Concrete Utopia
- Hong Joo Hee – The Moon
- Lee Hoo Kyung – Smugglers
- Kim Bo Mook – Phantom
Best Costume
- Yoon Jung Hee/Kwon Soo Kyung – Smugglers
- Ham Hyun Joo – Phantom
- Yoon Jung Hee – Killing Romance
- Chae Kyung Hwa – Road to Boston
- Shim Hyun Seob – Hero
- Choi Eui Young – Cobweb
- Shim Hyun Seob – The Night Owl
Best Series
- Netflix's Mask Girl
- Netflix's The Glory
- Disney+’sCasino
- Disney+'s Moving
Best Series Director
- Lee Jong Pil – One Day Off
- Kim Yong Hoon – Mask Girl
- Ahn Gil Ho – The Glory
- Park In Je/Park Yoon Seo – Moving
- Kang Yoon Sung – Casino
Best Series Actor
- Choi Min Sik – Casino
- Ryu Seung Ryong – Moving
- Jung Hae In – D.P. Season 2
- Jin Sun Kyu – Bargain
- Lee Sung Min – Shadow Detective
- Ahn Jae Hong – Mask Girl
Best Series Actress
- Song Hye Kyo – The Glory
- Han Hyo Joo – Moving
- Lee Na Young – One Day Off
- Go Hyun Jung – Mask Girl
- Jeon Jong Seo – Bargain
- Yeom Hye Ran – Mask Girl
The 59th Grand Bell Awards will be held on November 15 at Suwon's Gyeonggi Arts Centre.
