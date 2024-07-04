With numerous K-pop groups debuting almost every month in the industry, there are only a few who manage to stand out among all. From big-shot companies to newly established ones, they all meticulously audition and only a chosen few get the chance to debut. 5th generation has produced fresh K-pop groups who are ready to take on the mantle from their seniors and maintain the tradition of releasing exciting music with one-of-a-kind concepts.

From RIIZE to KISS OF LIFE, without further ado, let’s get into the 5th generation K-pop groups ready to take over the industry.

1. RIIZE

RIIZE, under SM Entertainment, has quickly become one of the most talked-about groups in the 5th generation of K-pop. Their debut single album, Get A Guitar, released in September 2023, featured the catchy title track of the same name and B-side song Memories. Their first mini-album, RIIZING, released in June 2024, includes the title track Boom Boom Bass, along with other hits like Siren and Impossible.

Right from their debut, the group has managed to grab top spots on the local South Korean charts. Moreover, the members’ charm and talent have also appealed to the global audience. Within less than a year in the industry, they have gained immense popularity and it is only expected to rise in the coming years

2. BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER made a powerful debut under YG Entertainment with their single BATTER UP in 2023. The group's bold concept and energetic performances have quickly drawn comparisons with seniors BLACKPINK and 2NE1. Their follow-up single SHEESH from the debut album BABYMONS7ER continued to showcase their strong vocals and choreography skills, solidifying their presence in the K-pop scene.

Moreover, they recently made their comeback with a new single titled FOREVER, which is different from their usual releases. The seamless change in genre showcases their ability to blend and keep up with current trends.

3. KISS OF LIFE

Formed by S2 Entertainment, KISS OF LIFE burst onto the scene with their debut mini self-titled album in 2023. However, the K-pop group received mainstream popularity with Natty’s solo song from the album, Sugarcoat. There was no stopping for them after that and with their subsequent releases with Midas Touch, Nothing, and Sticky, they have managed to garner a dedicated fanbase. The group belongs to a small company, which makes their achievement even more tasteful.

4. TWS

Pledis Entertainment's TWS made their debut in 2024 and grabbed everyone’s attention with the mini-album Sparkling Blue. This album features the title track Plot Twist, which took up top spots in local charts and became the most popular song for several months of MelOn. Their second mini-album, SUMMER BEAT!, released in June 2024, includes energetic tracks such as YOU+ME=7942 and Fire Confetti.

TWS is the second boy group to debut under Pledis Entertainment, following the K-pop giants SEVENTEEN. They had big shoes to fill and did the job perfectly. Certainly, they are the future of K-pop offering catchy melodies along with impressive dance routines.

5. ZEROBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE, formed through the survival show Boys Planet and managed by WakeOne Entertainment, made a strong debut with their mini-album Youth in the Shade in July 2023. The album features the lead single In Bloom, which perfectly captures the group's youthful energy and charisma. Following this, they released the EP Melting Point, with tracks like Feel The Pop and Rush Hour, further establishing their musical identity.

Due to their appearance on Boys Planet, they got a boost in establishing a meaningful relationship with their fans. As the audience has witnessed the members day in and day out working hard to prove themselves onstage, their dedication and talent have earned them a loyal following. If they all choose to renew, there will be no stopping for the group.

