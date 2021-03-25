6 actors who enlisted early in their life and saved us from heartbreaks ft. Hwang In Yeop, Kim Seon Ho & more

It's painful to know some of your favourite celebrities still have military duty, right? Well these stars are safe to love. Read to know who they are!

Have you ever been binging some of your favourite dramas and suddenly you think about how the actor playing your favourite character still has his military service pending? We're talking Cha Eunwoo, Song Kang and more. Well, at the end of the day, that is something inevitable. But do you know that there are some popular faces who won't give you heartbreaks?

After recommending dramas, giving you some boyfriend-outfit inspirations, helping you expand your K-Pop knowledge with underrated artists, today we're going to tell you about the actors you can fearlessly give your hearts to and become a fangirl forever. For someone newly venturing into the unknown, every South Korean man below the age of 30 years has to enlist in a 18 months of compulsory military duty to serve their country. No man is exempt from this service. And for men in the entertainment industry, it's a bit scarier as the industry moves on fast. Not being in constant contact, not releasing music, not acting, now showing their presence to people - can make the audience forget about them. Unless they make an extremely loyal fan base, it's tough for celebrities to reach their peak and enlist. For some, it's better to have done it before. Like these guys.

Park Seo Joon

In my 4 years of being a Korean culture fan, I haven't come across a single person who doesn't like Park Seo Joon. His charm goes beyond age and gender. He is an actor who doesn't need an introduction. He's got amazing looks, a superbly talented acting gene, has a gorgeous smile, goofy and fun personality - there's nothing this guy doesn't have. The best part? He went straight to the military after his school in 2008, when he was 19 years old. After that, he made his drama debut in 2012's Dream High 2.

Kim Seon Ho

Every KDrama lover's current favourite, Kim Seon Ho rose to fame with the hit series Start Up. However, he started his career three years ago, in 2017 with the show Good Manager and completed his military service before then. After then, he received some small supporting roles in various shows and a few lead roles but shot to fame only after Start Up. We’re glad we never have to say goodbye to Han Ji Pyeong again.

Hwang In Yeop

Did you know, Hwang In Yeop was carefully thinking about his future whilst in the military. He debuted in 2017 as a model and the now 30-year-old actor thought it was too late getting into acting at that time. His most notable works include 18 Again, The Tale of Nokdu and of course, True Beauty. It's incredible how the actor doesn't even look close to 30 and can easily pull off a high-schooler look! No matter what anyone says, in the drama at least, I'm #TeamSeojun for life!

Yoo Yeon Seok

Majorly recognisable from the recent super hit medical-friendship drama Hospital Playlist, Yoo Yeon Seok actually starred in the classic, revolutionary South Korean movie, Oldboy. He went to do his military duty after the movie, took a long hiatus and came back on screen with Reply 1994 where he played Chillbong.

Yoon Kyun Sang

Yoon Kyun Sang played the role of the lead’s elder brother in the hit series, Pinocchio. He started as a model but soon left it to enlist in the military. After getting discharged in 2010, he took up several projects and did various dramas. Some of which include, The Rebel, Class of Lies, Six Flying Dragons. Pinocchio was his first big break.

Well, other actors who enlisted earlier are -Ryu Jun Yeol, Yoo Seung Ho, Ji Sung, Ahn Jae Hyun, Jang Dong Yoon and Lee Kwang Soo. So here it is! The men you can go crazy over without worrying about them going on military duty!

Did you find your favourite celebs in this list? How glad are you to find this out? Let us know in the comments below!

Share your comment ×