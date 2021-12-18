6 Biggest emotional scenes from 2021 K Dramas feat 'Squid Game', 'Navillera' & 'The Penthouse'

The year 2021 was indeed a watershed moment in the history of K-dramas! The world was a witness to the stupendous rise of K-dramas and its global popularity amongst audiences worldwide, proving yet again, that a different culture and language is no barrier at all and subtitled viewing is indeed 2021! We take a look at 6 emotional scenes from our favourite K-dramas this year.

1. Squid Game

It is no surprise indeed that 'Squid Game', which is arguably the most popular series on the planet, takes first place on our list! Netflix's hit survival series was packed with drama, crazy plot twists, betrayal and also a lot of emotions. Abdul Ali, played by the immensely talented Anupam Tripathi and Ji Yeong, essayed by Lee Yoo Mi's deaths caused a lot of heartache amongst fans worldwide. #JusticeforAli and #JusticeforJiYeon.

2. Navillera

A heartwarming tale between a 70-year-old retired mailman Shim Deok Chul (Park In Hwan) and 23-year-old Lee Chae Rok (Song Kang) and their pursuit of the graceful dance form - ballet! The series explores the concepts of old age, dreams, conformity to gender norms and dance! The last scene of the drama (don't worry, we will not spoil it for you) will leave you crying buckets in the end.

3. The Penthouse 3

SBS' flagship makjang drama series spanning three dynamite seasons, finally drew curtains this year! Despite its many flaws, the drama remained one of the top-rated dramas of the year, particularly because of Kim So Yeon's outstanding performance as Cheon Seo Jin. Her final scene, where she dies a lonely and tragic death after watching her daughter lead a happy life, will leave your eyes moist and heart pitiful for the character!

4. Youth Of May

Audiences always knew that these two star-crossed lovers were never meant to be, but in the world of K-dramas, there is always a glimmer of hope! Alas, not this time. In the final episode of Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si's 'Youth of May', an aged Hwang Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun) finds skeletal remains of Kim Myung Hee (Go Min Si) and a note penned by her, giving Hwang Hee Tae, the hope to continue living his best life. Keep your box of tissues ready.

5. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

One of the most buzzworthy dramas of the year will also leave you feeling a little empty and full in your heart! In one of the most heartbreaking sequences in the drama, Haelmoni Kim Gam Ri (Kim Young Ok) gives Hong Doo Sik (Kim Seon Ho) the hope and courage to fly high and live his life to the fullest. One of the most defining moments of the drama and a terrific performance by veteran actor Kim Young Ok.

6. Love Alarm 2

Our readers might feel baffled with the mention of 'Love Alarm 2' on this life, but allow us to justify mentioning this drama on this list. Audiences were collectively heartbroken for Hwang Sun Ho and how Kim Jo Jo (Kim So Hyun) ultimately chose Lee Hye Yeong (Jung Ga Ram) and well tears of disappointment are, tears as well!

