6 heartwarming dramas to watch if you loved the Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi starrer ‘Our Beloved Summer’

It’s been a week since we have seen the hilarious back and forth of Choi Ung and Gook Yeon Soo and we cannot take it anymore. The drama left a special place in all of our hearts for the sweet yet realistic plots, characters and resolutions. While it did have some typical K-Drama aspects like second lead syndrome, childhood lovers tropes and more, it just added to the fun of watching the drama. So here are a few dramas that will help with the ‘Our Beloved Summer’ hangover:-

If you love the ‘Enemies to Lovers’ storyline:- ‘Full House’

Released in 2004, ‘Full House’ is a classic K-Drama featuring Rain and Song Hye Kyo. The drama revolves around the two living in one house after Han Ji Eun’s (Song Hye Kyo) house was sold to Lee Young Jae (Rain). In the beginning, they could not stand each other but slowly and surely, the two began to love the aspects of each other that they initially hated. Also, the chemistry these two actors share is absolutely amazing!

If you love the ‘Childhood Lovers’ storyline:- ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’

Starring Lee Sung Kyung and Nam Joo Hyuk, the drama surrounds the life of Kim Bok Joo (Lee Sung Kyung), a promising collegiate female weightlifter. Not popular with the guys, Bok Joo just concentrated on her sport until she came across her childhood friend Jung Joon Hyung (Nam Joo Hyun). With their initial interactions being rocky, the two were constantly at loggerheads but one day she falls for his brother and that's when Jung Joon Hyung’s true feelings began to surface.

If you love the artistic aspect of the drama:- ‘Her Private Life’

A dedicated professional, Sung Deok Mi (Park Min Young) lives for her work as an art gallery curator. Devoting herself to her work, she is exceptional in every way, save one. Beneath that cool, professional facade, Deok Mi carries a dark secret. A secret she desperately wants to keep from the world. A secret that has driven lovers away. A secret that rules every moment of her personal life, Sung Deok Mi is the ultimate Cha Shi An fangirl. This is the secret Deok Mi must hide from the world. And hide it she does. At least until Ryan Gold (Kim Jae Wook), the art gallery’s new director, saunters into her life. A once famous painter, the former artist turned director considers himself an indifferent being, unconcerned with the lives of others. But when he uncovers Deok Mi’s secret, everything changes.

If you love soft hearted male leads:- ‘Extraordinary You’

Eun Dan Oh (Kim Hye Yoon) is a 17-year-old high-school student from a wealthy family who suffers from a lifelong heart condition that inevitably means she will not live past her teenage years. However, when Dan Oh realizes she is experiencing long gaps in her memory as well, she comes into the unhappy realization of another fact in her life: she is a character in a Korean webtoon and all of her actions are predetermined by the artist who draws her. Her love interest, Haru (Rowoon), is a sweet and silent character that had no existence until she named him but as they try to change the course of the story, they realize that their bond transcends over just one webtoon.

If you love strong female leads:- ‘Backstreet Rookie’

Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung) is a 22-year-old, beautiful four-dimensional girl with amazing fighting skills, loves her friends, family, and retro fashion. Although boys are lining up to date her, she only looks at Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook), a handsome convenience store owner. Three years ago, he became imprinted upon her as an 'unforgettable person' after a cigarette errand. Flash forward to the present; Jung Saet Byul applies for a part-time position at Choi Dae Hyun's convenience store. There their love story begins as they heal the wounds of the heart, gain love, and become adults dreaming of the future.

If you love heartwarming parent-child relationships:- ‘Go Back Couple’

38-years-old married couple, Choi Ban Do (Son Ho Jun) and Ma Jin Joo (Jang Na Ra), were in love when they got married but now, hate each other and regret marrying at such a young age. Choi Ban Do has been burdened with being the breadwinner, and Ma Jin Joo is a housewife with low self-esteem. The couple travels through time and finds themselves as 20-year-old university students when they originally met for the first time. The drama conceptualizes the feeling of bonding with your parents before it's too late. The familial relationships in the drama are truly heartwarming.

Which drama will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below.