6 Idols who are the descendants of the Royal Yangban clans from the Joseon Dynasty

There are quite a few K-Pop idols in the industry that are actually descendants of the royal Yangban families from the Joseon Dynasty. Read on to see a list of those idols who have been confirmed to be such descendants.

In the Joseon Dynasty decades before now, the elite aristocrats were known as Yangban. The Yangban were part of the traditional ruling class or gentry of dynastic Korea and their ranking were not based on heredity, but rather on pure merit and included civil servants and military officials.

In a broader sense, an office holder's family and descendants as well as country families who claimed such descent were socially accepted as yangban. While it is understandably difficult to trace the bloodline of these clans, you’ll be surprised to know that quite a few popular K-Pop idols admittedly belong to these clans! Kang, Lee, Kim, Han, Jeong, Park, Seok, Seong, Min, Byun, Hong, Na, Kwon, Song and Yoon are generally known as being descendants of Yangban families. However, not everyone with this surname are direct descendants.

Here are 6 idols who have been confirmed to be descendants of the royal Yangban class:

BTS Jin and V

Jin and V or Kim Seokjin and Kim Taehyung can easily be considered distant relatives as they both belong to the Gwangsan Kim Clan (光山金氏/ 광산김씨), a very prominent clan in Joseon dynasty (1312–1910). This clan traces its roots from one royal prince in Later Silla Dynasty (668–935). Some other royal members of Gwangsan Kim clan were Queen Ingyeong of King Sukjong, Kim Jangsaeng- a prominent Neo-Confucian scholar and of course, Kim Manjung - the author of “The Cloud Dream of the Nine”, a masterpiece of Korean literature.

BTS Suga

Suga or Min Yoongi is a member of the Yeoheung Min Clan (驪興 閔氏/ 여흥 민씨), a very powerful clan Clan during Joseon dynasty. During a V-Live episode, Suga himself confirmed the fact and also added that his family belonged to a high ranking within the clan. Queen Inhyeon of King Sukjong, Queen Wongyeong of King Taejong, the last empress of Korea- Empress Myeongseong and Empress Sunmyeong all were from this clan.

SNSD Sunny, SUPER JUNIOR Eunhyuk and Donghae

Sunny or Lee Soonkyu belongs to the Jeonju Lee clan (全州 李氏/전주 이씨) and is a direct descendant of Grand Prince Hyoryeong of King Taejong, the older brother of King Sejong the Great. The founder of Joseon dynasty, Lee Seonggye, King Taejo of Joseon, the royal family and many eminent politicians were from this clan. Both Eunhyuk or Lee Hyuk Jae and Donghae or Lee Donghae are also members of this same clan.

Credits :Korea Times

