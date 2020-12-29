6 Japanese anime shows that BTS’ Golden Maknae Jungkook loves watching in his free time

BTS' Jungkook loves watching anime in his free time. Here are 6 of his favourite anime shows that you can watch on your next binge day!

Jungkook is the youngest member of BTS and is widely loved by the whole world. As a matter of fact, his influence is so strong that anything and everything that he uses, whether it be lip balm or detergent, is sold out within seconds of him being seen using it. It’s also known as the “Jungkook effect” and the name is testimony to his incredible effect on the world.

In various interviews, Jungkook has shared that he loves watching anime and anime films. Anime is a form of entertainment originating from and exclusive to Japan. They’re often adapted from manga, the Japanese form of comics, light novels or could be original creations without previously existing source materials. Anime can more easily be explained as animated content. Jungkook loves watching anime in his free time and vouches for their entertainment quotient. Do you want to watch what Jungkook watches in his spare time?

Here are the anime shows BTS’ Jungkook watches in his free time:

Free!

Haruka Nanase has a love for water and a passion for swimming. In elementary school, he competed in and won a relay race with his three best friends Rin Matsuoka, Nagisa Hazuki, and Makoto Tachibana. After winning the tournament, the four friends went their separate ways. Years later, they reunite as high school students; however, Rin couldn't care less about returning to the way things used to be.

Slam Dunk

Sakuragi Hanamichi is a junior high punk who simply gets into fights and is rejected by girls, but he meets the girl of his dreams, Haruko Akagi, upon entering high school. He's going to do everything to win her heart, including joining the school basketball team. The problem is that Sakuragi has never played basketball before and a freshman sensation is taking the spotlight and Haruko away from him.

Haikyuu!!

A chance event triggered Shouyou Hinata's love for volleyball. His school volleyball club had no members, but somehow he persevered and finally made it into its very first and final regular match of middle school, where it was completely led by Tobio Kageyama, also known as "King of the Court." Swearing revenge, Hinata applied to the Karasuno High School volleyball club... only to come face-to-face with his hated rival, Kageyama!

Parasyte

Parasites have come to Earth - alien beings that must conquer and take possession of a human host to survive. No one knows their secret, except high school student Shinichi Izumi, who was attacked by an alien parasite in his right hand. In the midst of a war between humans and parasites, Shinichi and Migi, the parasite in his side, grudgingly form a friendship and find themselves trapped.

Death Note

Light Yagami is an ace student and he's bored out of his mind. When he discovers the Death Note, a diary discarded by a fugitive Shinigami god of death, everything changes.

Attack on Titan

Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, Attack on Titan is a story about how the last remains of mankind had been forced to flee behind the imposing walls of a fortified city many years ago to escape the huge, man-eating Titans that roamed the land beyond their fortress. Only the Scouting Legion's valiant members dared to wander outside the protection of the walls, but even those courageous warriors scarcely returned alive. Until the day that delusion was broken with the invasion of a Titan larger than their fortress wall, those inside the city clung to the hope of a happy life, and their meagre hope of survival was limited to one horrible choice: kill or be devoured!

What did you think of Jungkook’s choices? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Credits :crunchyroll

