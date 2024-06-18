Many K-drama actors have gained global stardom with their performances and continue to impress the viewers with each new role they take on. Despite their age, some of these actors have managed to remain at the top of their game even in their 40s. Moreover, creators seek out mature actors to appear in their shows because of the experience they have garnered throughout the years, solidifying their status in the industry.

Without further ado, let’s check out some of the K-drama actors who are masters of the craft even after many years in the industry.

6 K-drama actors in 40s

1. Gong Yoo

Gong Yoo, born in 1979, has been a staple in the Korean entertainment industry for years. Known for his roles in Coffee Prince and Goblin, Gong Yoo has showcased his versatility as an actor. His portrayal of the titular goblin in Goblin was particularly well-received, earning him numerous awards and a massive fanbase.

The actor also went on to appear in renowned movies such as Silenced, which received national attention for the real-life sexual abuse cases of children with hearing impairments.

Furthermore, he also appeared in Train to Busan, garnering international fame. Despite being in his 40s, Gong Yoo continues to charm audiences with his attractive looks and incredible acting skills. His recent works, including the Netflix series The Silent Sea, further solidify his status as a top-tier actor.

2. Lee Dong Wook

People often get fooled by Lee Dong Wook’s youthful looks and consider him to be still in his 30s when, in fact, he has very well stepped into his 40s. Nevertheless, he has maintained a successful career, all thanks to his relentless hard work throughout the years. He gained widespread popularity with his role in My Girl and later cemented his status as a leading man in Goblin, where he played the Grim Reaper.

The actor has time and again showcased his phenomenal acting skills and has the ability to switch between emotions instantly and effortlessly. From a hopeless romantic to an action hero, there is nothing that the actor cannot transform into.

His recent projects, such as Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Bad and Crazy, and A Shop of Killers, have been well-received, proving that he still has what it takes to lead major productions.

3. Hyun Bin

Hyun Bin, born in 1982, has been a heartthrob since his breakout role in My Name is Kim Sam Soon. He gained further acclaim for his roles in Secret Garden and the global hit Crash Landing on You.

His recent marriage to fellow actress Son Ye Jin has kept him in the spotlight, but it’s his acting prowess that continues to draw fans. With upcoming projects in both films and dramas, Hyun Bin shows no signs of slowing down.

4. Son Sok Ku

Son Suk Ku may not have the same long-standing fame as some of his peers, but his talent has shone brightly in recent years. Known for his roles in Mother and Designated Survivor: 60 Days, the actor has proven his versatility and depth as an actor. At 40, Son Suk Ku continues to build a robust portfolio of roles ranging from romantic lead in My Liberation Notes to cold and calculated detective in My Killer Paradox.

5. Park Hae Jin

Park Hae Jin has been a familiar face in the K-drama world since his debut. He first gained major attention with his role in My Love from the Star and went on to lead successful dramas like Cheese in the Trap and Forest.

Known for his handsome looks and strong acting skills, the actor has managed to remain relevant and in-demand well into his 40s. There is no stopping for the artist as he continues to grow and draw in audiences with his performances.

6. Rain

Rain or Jung Ji Hoon, who started his career as a K-pop idol, has very well cemented his name in the acting industry. He gained massive popularity with his role in Full House and continued to build a successful acting career with dramas like Sketch and Welcome 2 Life. Despite his busy schedule and numerous ventures, the artist has maintained his acting career, taking on roles that challenge him and showcase his range.

