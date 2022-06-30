6 K-Dramas premiering in July 2022: Remarriage and Desires, Big Mouth, Today’s Webtoon & more

Although multiple new K-Dramas have just started, like ‘Café Minamdang’, ‘Dear. M’, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ and more, the second half of 2022 is promising to start off strong with more new and exciting K-Dramas on the way! Check out our watchlist for July 2022, below:

1. To X Who Doesn’t Love Me (July 14)

A romance with an ‘expiry date’, this series follows a college student and aspiring lyricist who discovers a mysterious lyric note that makes anyone fall in love with her for a month.

Episodes: 10

Starring: Han Ji Hyo, Doyoung, Son Hyun Woo, Kim Ji Hoon, Bang Jae Min

Where to Watch: TVING

2. Remarriage and Desires (July 15)

This upcoming drama is set to follow matchmaking company Rex and its wealthy clients as they navigate the world of marriage (and remarriage) and attempt to stay at the top.

Episodes: 8

Starring: Kim Hee Sun, Lee Hyun Wook, Jung Eugene, Park Hoon

Where to Watch: Netflix

3. Adamas (July 27)

Twin brothers fight against evil to reveal the truth behind a murder that took place 22 years ago.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Ji Sung, Seo Ji Hye, Lee Soo Kyung, Jo Dong In

Where to Watch: tvN

4. Today’s Webtoon (July 29)

A former Judo athlete starts anew in the editorial department for a webtoon after an injury ends her sports journey.

Episodes: 12

Starring: Kim Sejeong, Choi Daniel, Nam Yoon Su

Where to Watch: SBS

5. Big Mouth (July 29)

An underperforming lawyer turns into a genius conman overnight after winding up in charge of a murder case.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Lee Jong Suk, YoonA, Yang Kyung Won, Kim Joo Heon

Where to Watch: MBC

6. The Good Detective 2 (July 30)

Season 2 of the JTBC series sees the return of the powerful team of detectives as they go up against villains.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Son Hyun Joo, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Elijah, Oh Jung Se

Where to Watch: JTBC