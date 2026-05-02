6 K-dramas releasing in May 2026: From The Legend of Kitchen Soldier to The WONDERfools

May 2026 brings a short but powerful set of Korean dramas coming to your screens for release. From Joseon era-modern romance to a peek into the military life and some superhero magic, there’s a bunch of interesting stuff for you to check out!

1. My Royal Nemesis

Kang Dan Shim, a real villain from the Joseon era, gets poisoned and passes away, only to wake up in 2026 as Shin Seo Ri, who is a nobody actress working on the set of a period drama. She crosses paths with a cold-hearted chaebol named Cha Se Gye, and the two develop a fierce love-hate relationship that surpasses realms and timelines.

Cast: Lim Ji Yeon, Heo Nam Jun, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Se Hee

Lim Ji Yeon, Heo Nam Jun, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Se Hee Director: Han Tae Seob

Han Tae Seob No. of Episodes: 14

14 Genre: Period Drama, Sageuk, Historical, Romance, Comedy, Fantasy

Period Drama, Sageuk, Historical, Romance, Comedy, Fantasy Where to Watch: Netflix, SBS

Netflix, SBS Release Date: May 8, 2026

2. The Legend of Kitchen Soldier

Kang Sung Jae joins the military in the hope of earning a living after his father’s death and is presented with a game-like quest to turn into an army cook. He clears each level to unlock more secrets in the military, including those concerning his Dad’s passing, and finds a friend in Yun Dong Hyeon, who, despite being a noob in cooking, ends up helping Sung Jae.

Cast: Park Ji Hoon, Lee Sang Yi, Yoon Kyung Ho, Han Dong Hee, Lee Hong Nae, Jung Woong In, Kim Mun Gi

Park Ji Hoon, Lee Sang Yi, Yoon Kyung Ho, Han Dong Hee, Lee Hong Nae, Jung Woong In, Kim Mun Gi Director: Jo Nam Hyung

Jo Nam Hyung No. of Episodes: 12

12 Genre: Food, Military, Comedy, Fantasy

Food, Military, Comedy, Fantasy Where to Watch: TVING, tvN, Viki, HBO Max

TVING, tvN, Viki, HBO Max Release Date: May 11, 2026

3. Azure Spring

Seo An Na used to dream of being a popular swimmer, but an injury left her giving up her aspirations and returning to her hometown to lead a new life. Here she meets Yun Deok Hyeon, who is running from his own past, and the two form an unformidable team of haenyeos (divers) with no goals in life but to just live another day.

Cast: Kang Sang Jun, Yeri, Ko Ju Hee,

Kang Sang Jun, Yeri, Ko Ju Hee, Director: Jung Hun Soo

Jung Hun Soo No. of Episodes: 6

6 Genre: Adventure, Life, Youth, Drama

Adventure, Life, Youth, Drama Where to Watch: MBN+, Kocowa+, Viu

MBN+, Kocowa+, Viu Release Date: May 11, 2026

4. The WONDERfools

Set in 1999, with the fear of doomsday and its many rumors running rampant in society, a seemingly quiet neighborhood of Haeseong City ends up with unlikely heroes. Eun Chae Ni, Son Gyeong Un, and Kang Ro Bin end up in an incident that has them gaining superpowers, which they must enlist the help of to save their city. Meanwhile, Lee Un Jeong, a civil servant, becomes their surprise member and forms a team of misfits that must do everything to save their town from evil.

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Cha Eun Woo, Choi Dae Hoon, Im Sung Jae, Kim Hae Sook, Son Hyun Joo

Park Eun Bin, Cha Eun Woo, Choi Dae Hoon, Im Sung Jae, Kim Hae Sook, Son Hyun Joo Director: Yoo In Shik

Yoo In Shik No. of Episodes: 8

8 Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy

Action, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: May 15, 2026

5. Fifties Professionals

Three middle-aged men who used to be legends in their fields back in the day have now given up on their careers and are living quieter lives where they don’t even remember who they used to be. A former black-ops agent, a North Korean special operative, and a gang member are all connected to the Black Pearl case and will try to uncover the truth from when everything changed 10 years ago.

Cast: Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, Heo Sung Tae, Lee Hak Joo, Kwon Yul, Kim Sang Ho

Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, Heo Sung Tae, Lee Hak Joo, Kwon Yul, Kim Sang Ho Director: Han Dong Hwa

Han Dong Hwa No. of Episodes: 12

12 Genre: Action, Comedy

Action, Comedy Where to Watch: Viki, TVING

Viki, TVING Release Date: May 22, 2026

6. Reborn Rookie

Kang Yong Ho is a conglomerate businessman who has built himself up from the ground up and meets a football player named Hwang Jun Hyeon, who has joined the League 1 team FC Choiseong. A soul swap leads them into each other’s lives, where the chaebol must start from the bottom once again as a lower-level employee and gain insight into the change in mindset.

Cast: Lee Jun Young, Son Hyun Joo, Lee Ju Myung, Jin Goo, Jeon Hye Jin, Kim Jong Tae

Lee Jun Young, Son Hyun Joo, Lee Ju Myung, Jin Goo, Jeon Hye Jin, Kim Jong Tae Director: Go Hye Jin

Go Hye Jin No. of Episodes: 12

12 Genre: Mystery, Business, Drama, Fantasy

Mystery, Business, Drama, Fantasy Where to Watch: Viki, JTBC

Viki, JTBC Release Date: May 30, 2026

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