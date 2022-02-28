6 K-dramas that we’re looking forward to in March 2022 featuring ‘Soundtrack #1’ & ‘Pachinko’

February 2022 brought us some of our current favourite dramas like ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ with Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri, and ‘Thirty Nine’ with Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Ji Hyun. New pairings and interesting plotlines galore, March 2022 promises to be equally as exciting for K-Drama enthusiasts! Check out the six dramas that we are especially looking forward to, releasing in March:

Crazy Love (March 7, 2022)

Starring Kim Jae Wook as Noh Go Jin and Krystal Jung as Lee Shin Ah, ‘Crazy in Love’ is set to revolve around the two, as they pretend to be engaged after each learning that they might not have much time left to live.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Kim Jae Wook, Krystal Jung

Where to Watch: KBS2

Kill Heel (March 9, 2022) ‘Kill Heel’ is set in the home-shopping industry, and follows well-known actresses Kim Ha Neul, Lee Hye Young, and Kim Sung Ryung, as they offer a look into human nature influenced by success and survival. Episodes: 16 Starring: Kim Ha Neul, Lee Hye Young, Kim Sung Ryung Where to Watch: tvN

A Superior Day (March 13)

‘A Superior Day’ stars Jin Goo as Lee Ho Cheol, following him as he goes from being an ordinary guy working as a firefighter to finding himself suddenly trapped between a serial killer and a contract killer.

Episodes: 8

Starring: Jin Hoo, Ha Do Kwon, Lee Won Geun

Where to Watch: OCN

Pachinko (March 25, 2022)

Based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name, ‘Pachinko’ brings a star-studded cast together to tell the story in three languages: Korean, English, and Japanese. The epic historical drama revolves around ethnic Koreans in Japan, known as Zainichi Koreans, and the severe discrimination they faced.

Episodes: 8

Starring: Lee Min Ho, Youn Yuh Jung, Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Kim Min Ha

Where to Watch: AppleTV+

Tomorrow (March 25, 2022)

A thriller-fantasy series, ‘Tomorrow’ features Rowoon, Kim Hee Sun, Lee Soo Hyuk and Yoon Ji On. The series will follow Choi Joon Woong as he accidentally meets the angels of death, Gu Ryeon and Im Ryoog Gu, who happen to belong to a crisis management team.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Rowoon, Kim Hee Sun, Lee Soo Hyuk, Yoon Ji On

Where to Watch: MBC, Netflix

Soundtrack #1 (March 2022)

A romance music drama, ‘Soundtrack #1’ stars Park Hyung Sik as Han Sun Woo, a charming rookie photographer, and Han So Hee as Lee Eun Soo, an honest and straightforward lyricist. The series is set to follow the story of two best friends who have known each other for 20 years. As they suddenly end up living together for two weeks, they realize their feelings for each other and their longtime friendship begins to take turns.

Episodes: 4

Starring: Park Hyung Sik, Han So Hee

Where to Watch: Disney+

Which of these dramas are you looking forward to the most? Let us know below!

