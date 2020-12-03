6 K Dramas you should watch to get started on your K journey

Looking to venture into the world of K-dramas? Here'a a curated list of the best Kdramas to watch as a beginner.

K-Dramas are taking over the world’s entertainment scene and that too for a good reason. Their authenticity, bite-sized format, wholesome narratives and sometimes their equally enticing exploration of darker themes make up just the right formula for success.

Looking to venture into this whole new world but not quite sure where to begin? We have the perfect guide for you. From classic favourites to underrated gems, you’ll find it all in our list and rest assured that by the end of this K-Drama binge-fest, you’ll be ready to talk like a pro about K-Dramas, Korean actors and maybe even learn a few words of the language!

Here are 6 K-Dramas you should definitely watch to get started on your K-journey:

1. Legend of the Blue Sea

Starring Lee Min Ho as both a King and a con artist, Heo Joon Jae and Jun Ji Hyun as Shim Chung, a mermaid, Legend of the Blue Sea is the perfect first K-Drama. Packed with as much humour as it is with action and emotion, there is not one single boring moment in this drama. For fans of time travel, this fantasy romance has it too! What are you waiting for? Hop on to Netflix and start bingeing now!

2. Strong Girl Do Bong Soon

This drama screams female empowerment and subversion of stereotypes. If you’re looking for something light but meaningful, comedic but suspenseful, Strong Girl Do Bong Soon would be your best bet. With a serial killer on the loose and a planet to save, a petite girl with her heart on her sleeve will exercise the strength of her fist to right all wrongs. Featuring Park Hyung Shik and Park Bo Young in the lead roles, accompanied by the handsome Ji Soo on the side, the cast is simply marvellous. Now, it truly doesn’t get better than that.

3. Reply 1988

There is an unsaid rule in the K-Drama community that dictates that Reply 1988 (the entire Reply series for that matter) makes for some of the best K-Drama content ever. This is something you can watch together with family and friends and share a warm hug with once it’s over. Rife with some of the best comedy as well as the most touching scenes, a painful love triangle but a beautiful resolution, Reply 1988 will keep you on your toes with anticipation and giddy joy. With a star studded cast including GIRL’S DAY’s Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol, Park Bo Gum and Go Kyung Pyo in some of the lead roles, half of the show is actually stolen by the rest of the cast. Fortunately, this show is also available to stream on OTT platform so grab some snacks and cosy up for this is going to be a smooth ride.

4. Goblin

Another unforgettable classic, you simply cannot skip over Goblin if you want the full flavour of K-Dramas. Featuring the star couple Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun as well as the other star couple Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na as star-crossed lovers, Goblin will leave you feeling all types of ways. Longing, memories, eternity, solitude and love are some of the themes touched upon by this drama, topped off with just the right amount of humour. If you don’t mind transforming into a Gong Yoo fangirl for life, Goblin is definitely the drama for you.

5. Fight For My Way

Featuring Park Seo Joon at his best and Kim Ji Won at hers, Fight For My Way is the story of 4 friends who persevere against all odds to find their happiness and achieve success in the meantime, doing what they truly love. Man’s true passion is an indomitable spirit and that is the message this drama sends across along with the cutest romance ever!

6. Shopaholic Louis An underrated K-Drama featuring Seo In Guk and Nam Ji Hyun in the lead roles, Shopaholic Louis is a treat for the eyes! The two have the most interesting chemistry and the quirkiest romance that transcends time and will make even the most certain non-believer into a romantic. Taking the most overused trope of amnesia and turning it on its head into the cutest romantic comedy, Shopaholic Louis is a must-watch! ALSO READ: Can’t wait for Park Seo Joon’s new movie? Here are 5 KDramas featuring the actor that you can watch instead! What do you think about these dramas? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

