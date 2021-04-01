6 KDrama celebrities reimagined as KPop group members: Park Seo Joon, Seo Yea Ji & more!

Ever wondered which group your favourite KDrama actors would be a part of, if they were idols? Well, this article hopes to do just that! Read on to know who fits where!

Acting is difficult. A music career is difficult. We love our Korean artists as judiciously as the Italian love olive oil. And yet, we are sure you have wondered how things would be on the other side of the horizon. What if our beloved actors took on an active role in the music industry? Yes, many artists enjoy the best of both worlds, but what if the actors who have never tried out music, ventured towards the unexplored seas?

In this article we’re bringing you a list of Korean actors who haven’t had a career in music, but whom we’d love to see exploring as many scenarios as possible. We are a 100% sure that spectacular acting chops, vocal talents, and especially those stunningly gorgeous features to croon in front of a crowd, are going to bring millions of fans swooning to the high heavens. So read on and put your imagination into overdrive! We’ll provide a letter for absence to your boss tomorrow.

Park Seo-joon in BTS

Our absolute favourite, Park Seo Joon would definitely be snapped up by BigHit’s BTS, given his fabulous abilities. With his expressions, his firm voice, and his hardcore fan following, his debut would definitely explode the music scenes around the world. Complemented by his kind and funny personality, the interactions within the band would be so amazing to behold, that just imagining it is making the us have a drink to calm down. Along with it, the additional ventures like Bon Voyage, Run BTS and BTS in the Soop, would crash the servers of the streaming websites. Also because he already is a part of the Wooga gang! So Park Seo Joon, if you read this, please try music, and reach out to the author!

Woo Do-hwan in SHINee

Since his dual performance in, ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’, Woo Do-hwan’s career has rocketed to someplace where no man has gone before. With his sharp features, his pleasing voice and especially keeping that funky, hip performance in mind, it's not a far stretch to imagine Do Hwan as a K-Pop star. Right away it seems like he might be a perfect fit for the group SHINee. With the features and personality that he sustains, he would work very well as a leader for the 4 member group. And let’s say he works as both actor and singer, there might be a possibility of him bringing the group out for interesting cameos!

Song Kang in Stray Kids

Keeping his intense performances in, ‘Sweet Home’ and ‘Navillera’ in mind, Song Kang does possess the peculiar, innate force of nature, that is utterly critical for a super star. With his stunning talent and determination, Stray Kids seems like the perfect group to foster his potential. A conceivably seamless match, the strength and talent of Song Kang would only enhance the music capabilities of Stray Kids. With the release of the new album, ‘Don’t Call Me’, in February 2021, it just makes us wonder what places it could go if Song Kang was involved in it. All we say is, keep your options open!

Kim Go Eun in TWICE

Now thinking of Kim Go-eun having a music career is interesting to say the least. With several impactful performances so far, be it a strong cop in, ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’, or an innocent girl in, ‘Goblin’, we are just aching with wonder at what is present at the other end of the spectrum. A stimulating addition would have Go-eun as a member of the hit idol group, TWICE. Reflecting on the fun, powerful, bright and colourful performances of the group, there would be guaranteed fireworks with her as a member. Just dreaming of her as being the lead in the record-breaking music video, ‘I Can’t Stop Me’, is giving us goosebumps. There is possibly nothing more alluring in the world than having Go Eun giving in to the wild, and matching the energetic performances of Twice.

Seo Yea Ji as BLACKPINK

Yea-ji has been improving her craft quite steadily over the years. Including her recent performance in, ‘It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’, most notable ventures have her playing a darker shade of character. Picturing this range of emotion in her personality, her striking expressions and alluring voice, she might do amazing in an idol group like BLACKPINK. With the group’s propensity towards mysterious and seductive qualities in tracks, Yea Ji would not only fit right in, but enrich the performances. Playing to strengths, it might be the best mould for Yea Ji. Plus, given the power dynamics in the group, bringing her in the group might make sparks literally fly.

Kim Ji Won as ITZY

This might just be one of the most interesting combinations in the Korean cultural space. Kim Ji Won has garnered a faithful fan following over the years. One of her most striking performances as an announcer in, ‘Fight For My Way’, has us dying to see something more along the same lines. Perhaps in a different vein, imagining her as part of the idol group ITZY, is even more rewarding. Adeptly adapting her personality to the given role, she would only raise the bar for artists, if she ever became a part of ITZY. Nurturing the group along different avenues of genres of songs, while in turn having her experienced chops enhanced to harmonise with the collective group, is an attractive future to dream of. All in all, ‘Aera’, would become even more fabulous in ITZY!

So that was our imagination running wilde! What about you? Tell us your favourite stars that you can imagine in K-Pop groups in the comments below!

