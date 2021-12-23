6 kissing scenes in 2021 K-Dramas that made our hearts flutter feat 'Nevertheless', 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'

The year 2021 may have been a watershed moment for Korean dramas and their undeniable brilliance, but we saw an acute lack of romance dramas as compared to previous years. There were a few love stories that charmed us and on-screen couples, who made our hearts flutter with their scorching chemistry and swoon-worthy kissing scenes. We handpick 6 dramas that fit the bill right!

1. Nevertheless

No surprise as to why this bold, romantic drama was ranked number one. Adapted from the popular eponymous Naver Webtoon, it tells the story of two people who are attracted to each other but are sceptical about love, owing to their past relationships. The drama gained attention for Song Kang and Han So Hee's fiery on-screen chemistry, leading to rumours of them dating off-screen as well!

2. Now, We Are Breaking Up

The much-loved drama explores love, relationships and breakups in the contemporary world of fashion and glamour and Jang Ki Young and Song Hye Kyo, set the screen on fire from the very first frame, making this one of our top two most swoon-worthy drama choices of the year.

3. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

One of the top contenders for the drama of the year, tvN's healing drama 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha'. One look at their chemistry and it is almost impossible to believe that this was the first time Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah were paired opposite each other! Their pairing is sweet and natural and you cannot help but go aww, each time they appear on the screen.

4. Vincenzo

When Song Joong Ki's cool and collected Vincenzo meets Jeon Yeo Been's fiesty and spirited Hong Cha Young, sparks are bound to fly, and that's exactly what happened here as well! The kissing scenes were as hot and powerful as their on-screen characters' personalities and well, we leave the rest to your imagination.

5. She Would Never Know

This was SF9's Rowoon's year and he proves his mettle as a K-drama leading man with ease! Rowoon plays Chae Hyun Seung, a young and handsome intern who develops feelings for his senior Yoon Song Ah (Won Jin An) and is determined to protect her from hurt and heartbreak caused by her ex-boyfriend BM Lee. Despite the age gap, their chemistry and kissing scenes are spectacular!

6. Hospital Playlist 2

Ik Jun-Song Hwa shippers won this year, and for people who watch the drama, have understood the reference! tvN's flagship drama commenced its second season with much fanfare! While our 'Winter Garden' couple is going happy and steady, we also got a brand new couple by the end of this drama!

