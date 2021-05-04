6 moments that went down in history as epic firsts in the KPop industry feat. SNSD, BIGBANG, BTS & more

K-Pop groups have been breaking into the mainstream since the past decade. Today, we’re shedding light on our favourite five. Check them out here!

Being a K-Pop fan, one gets well-versed with the many ‘firsts’ a Korean group tends to become. Whether it is regarding a show, being a brand ambassador, reaching a particular mark on the charts, selling a specific number of albums and much more. There existing multiple companies with countless groups and solo artists doesn’t make it easier to remember these firsts either.

But, one does (and should) remember the firsts when it comes to the Korean industry breaking into the mainstream music industry! It isn’t an easy feat. If the third and fourth generation K-Pop groups are now making it big in the world, it’s also because of the tiny steps that their predecessors took. Today, we’re paying a tribute to them while celebrating their history-making ‘firsts’!

1. Girls’ Generation

One of the pioneers in spreading the Hallyu Wave, SNSD or Girls’ Generation rightfully were crowned ‘The Nation’s Girl Group’. They are the first-ever Korean act who marked their appearance in three major American network channels - CBS, ABC and NBC. They appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman, Live! With Kelly, and Extra TV in 2012, respectively!

2. BIGBANG

Does BIGBANG even need an introduction anymore? An incredible band that oozes talent out of each member, their contribution to making K-Pop what it is today can never go unnoticed. But did you know that they were the first Korean artists who won Worldwide Act at MTV Europe Music Awards back in 2011? Now you do!

3. Wonder Girls

Today it’s common to find multiple K-Pop groups topping charts or debuting on the Billboard charts. It’s almost as if K-Pop is finally becoming recognized worldwide (majorly due to the streaming powers of the fandom). But, long before all of that, in 2008 Wonder Girls’ Nobody entered the Billboard Hot 100 Chart at No. 76, making them the first ever Korean group to enter the charts! It’s a highly commendable and memorable achievement in the history of K-Pop. On another note, the music video is hilarious!

4. Super Junior

K-Pop veterans and legends Super Junior played in a whole different league, it seems. They were the first foreign-language artists to win Artist of The Year at KKBOX Music Awards, the first K-Pop artists to enter Billboard’s Latin Song’s Chart, received an invitation at the Oxford University, were the first and the last second generation K-Pop artist to win Favourite Artist Korea Award at MTV Asia Awards in 2008! The list of achievements can go on and on!

5. EXO

EXO’s one of the biggest boy groups in the world right now and they achieved this status through really hard work. Among the many incredible stages that EXO has shown, one in particular that broke all boundaries and became exemplary enough to be recorded in the history of K-Pop performances, was their stage at the PyeongChang Olympics. In 2018, they made the whole arena their playground and performed ‘Growl’ and ‘Power’ with open jeeps and high angle shots. Watch it to know what we’re talking about!

6. BTS

The hottest group on the plant right now has too many achievements under their list that would deserve an article on its own. But for now, we’re focusing on their all-kill at Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asia Music Awards - where they swept all the daesangs. And who can forget the legendary Grammys. BTS is the first-ever Korean artist to be nominated, to be invited, to be invited to present and to even perform at the Music's Biggest Night. The first ever artist to achieve such an incredible feat, BTS is definitely an extremely talented group to beat!

Also Read: HYBE reveal their staggering profits for the first quarter after acquiring Ithaca Holdings

How many of these ‘firsts’ did you know? Share your thoughts with us about these achievements in the comments below!

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×