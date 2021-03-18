6 Solo BTS gems you can only listen to on Soundcloud feat. Jin's Tonight and JK's Still With You

Some rare and some not-so-rare BTS treasures await you on SoundCloud. Read on to know what they are!

There’s no doubt that BTS has one of the best discographies in the entire K-Pop industry. From ballads to hip hop to EDMs to synth-pop - they’ve done songs in almost every genre and they’ve always been a level above the previous ones. Incredible choreographies, amazing attention to detail, expressive lyrics, BTS have made their mark because they’ve worked that hard to produce high-quality stuff.

It’s no secret that the band members actively participate in writing, composing and producing their songs. Even in their latest album, BE, all the members worked diligently and it’s an album produced, written and composed majorly by the members themselves. But away from the world of official songs, come the raw and pure solo projects (also counted as gifts to the ARMYs). Released only on SoundCloud, many songs such as Ddaeng, Otsukaresama, Muster and other great gems go unnoticed by new ARMYs or sometimes, forgotten. We’re here to remind you that this treasure exists. Let’s start!

Tonight by Jin (2019)

In loving memory of his beloved sugar gliders, Odeng and Eomuk, Tonight is a soulful, calming song. In the official blog post, Jin also said that this is his first-ever self-composed ballad. It talks about the heartbreak of never meeting their loved ones again. While reminiscing about the happy times together, it talks about the fear of not being able to see them again.

Still With You Jungkook (2020)

Quite a recent release, Jungkook took part in the writing and composing of this song and this is by far my favourite solo of his. The lyrics are like someone in love falling a love letter - which it is. This is his letter to the ARMYs all over the world. The pain of not being together, repeatedly asking when the day we meet again will come, reminiscing laughs and cries together, hoping to walk together again - this is his way of saying he’s still with us. He made it more emotional by making the song’s SoundCloud URL be ‘“thankyouarmy2020”!

4 O’CLOCK by RM and V (2017)

Released during the BTS Festa in 2017, this then-fresh pair has a charm that still doesn’t fade away. RM and V themselves wrote and produced this soft, almost like a lullaby song. It talks about a longing for friendship and loneliness. According to an update by RM, the song is majorly about V’s story - the idea struck him when he was waiting for a friend at dawn!

Seesaw x I Need You Remix by Suga (2018)

One of the best remixes I’ve ever heard, Suga released this song on September 31, 2018 with Jungkook making the album art for it. It’s a very refreshing and upbeat take on the original song, emphasizing the key parts and a speeded version. It almost sounds like a disco version of Seesaw and I Need You!

Always by RM (2017)

Another wordplay in the lyrics by the lyrical genius RM, this song puts his negative thoughts and anxiety out bare. His vocals in the song are also very raw, and even though the song has soft music, it feels heavy because it carries deeper emotions than that of an ocean. His wordplay during the chorus - “Always~ (I lost my all ways)” talk about him feeling lost in this whole wide world.

Abyss by Jin (2020)

Jin released this song on his birthday as an ode and a promise to the ARMYs. It showcases his different vocal style too and compliments him well. IN a press conference, he had said that he didn’t want to show his vulnerable and sad side to the ARMYs. However, he said that it’s okay to show that side if it’s through music. And that’s what he did with the release of this song. This was definitely the best birthday present any fan could’ve asked for!

Well, now that you’ve reached the end, how did you like our list? There are many other songs too on SounndCloud that you can check out here. We hope you loved this list and enjoyed each song as much as I did while writing this.

Which one’s your favourite song from this list? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :Big Hit Entertainment

Share your comment ×