6 Years of Because This Is My First Life: Here's why Jung So Min, Esom, and Kim Ga Eun's friendship is ideal

Because This Is My First Life is a 2017 South Korean TV series following Nam Se Hee and Yoon Ji Ho's journey through the societal pressures of marriage and modern relationship complexities. This highly-rated show explores the intricacies of careers, relationships, and personal choices. Airing six years ago, it highlighted the beautiful chemistry between the leads Lee Min Ki and Jung So Min. Notably, the heartwarming friendship between Esom and Kim Ga Eun also stood out, contributing to the show's perfection. The squad goals set by the trio are truly something everyone craves in life. Let's explore why this squad was the best in Before This Is My First Life.

How they are always there for each other

This group of ladies doesn't play around when it comes to supporting their best friends. They've got each other's backs no matter what and always stick together. They are quick to step in if anyone mistreats their friend. Woo Soo Ji (Esom), Yoon Ji Ho (Jung So Min), and Yang Ho Rang (Kim Ga Eun) are each facing their own battles, but the beauty of their friendship is that they can always lean on one another. Soo Ji is fiercely protective and ready to stand up for her girls against anyone. Despite their individual differences, they're the closest of friends.

How they understand each other's insecurities

Navigating new experiences can be intimidating, especially when it's your first attempt – your first life! This Is My First Life beautifully portrays how great friends and daunting challenges intersect in daily life. Friends often lend a hand to help conquer fears, yet at times, they might inadvertently touch upon your deepest insecurities. The drama introduces Ji Ho, Soo Ji, and Ho Rang as friends since high school. They have together navigated the complexities of the working world and grown-up relationships. With vastly different needs and approaches to life, their dynamic creates engaging friend drama. The joy lies in witnessing their unconditional love for each other, even amid the moments when they fight or even drive each other crazy.

How they are so similar

In this K-drama, we encounter three distinct women. Yoon Ji Ho undergoes a gradual transformation, steadily evolving alongside the show's pace. Despite knowing her life goals, Ji Ho faces persistent obstacles that dent her self-assurance, leading her to an unexpected decision – marrying a man and living with him to avoid returning home. This life-altering choice propels Ji Ho into self-discovery, fostering fearlessness and boldness. Ho Rang shares a similar determination. Knowing what she desires, she faces societal pushback and obstacles. Wanting to be a wife and mother, Ho Rang embraces her aspirations unapologetically. Building the ideal man in her boyfriend Won Seok, she ultimately achieves her goal of settling down with him. Both Ji Ho and Ho Rang navigate challenges, showcasing resilience and determination in pursuing their individual paths in life. Woo Soo Ji, working for a business corporation, confronts workplace challenges such as sexual harassment and judgment from gossiping colleagues. Dealing with these issues while caring for her disabled mother, Soo Ji stands her ground unapologetically. A true bada**, she remains authentic, expecting equal treatment and respect in her relationships, even addressing societal challenges faced by working women. Soo Ji emerges as one of the most strong-headed women in the show.

The strength of these women lies in their similarities. Fearless and determined, they pursue their desires at different paces, showcasing resilience and a shared commitment to going after what they truly need while always being there for each other.

But yet so different

Ho Rang possesses what Soo Ji desired—respect in the workplace and autonomy as the boss of her team. Yet, Ho Rang would willingly trade it all to become a stay-at-home wife, a choice that puzzles Soo Ji, who places her worth beyond marriage. Despite not understanding each other with occasional differences they offer unwavering support. The show brilliantly illustrates that it's okay for women to make choices aligned with their desires. These three friends, with distinct life goals, showcase genuine authentic friendship, affirming that diverse choices deserve respect and good friends. The series portrays relatable moments and varied life choices, emphasizing that every path is worthy of acknowledgment and support.

