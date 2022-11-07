6 years of Yoo Yeon Seok, Seo Hyun Jin starrer ‘Dr. Romantic’: 3 brilliant aspects of the drama

Dr. Romantic follows Kim Sa Bu ( Han Suk Kyu) who was once a famous surgeon at the peak of his career at a major hospital. But he suddenly gives it all up one day to live in seclusion and work as a neighborhood doctor in a small town. He now goes by ‘Teacher Kim’ and refers to himself as the ‘Romantic Doctor’. Meanwhile, Kang Dong Joo (Yoo Yeon Seok) became a doctor to make something of himself after growing up poor, and he seeks out VIP patients to achieve the success that he desperately wants. Yoon Seo Jung (Seo Hyun Jin) is a passionate young surgeon who is haunted by a mistake from her past and tries to get over it. When Dong Joo and Seo Jung meet the quirky Teacher Kim, their lives and careers will never be the same again.

His real name is Boo Yong Joo, but he uses the name Kim Sa Bu. He is the only surgeon in South Korea who achieved triple-board certification in general surgery, cardiac surgery and neurosurgery. After the death of his junior in Geosan University Hospital, he isolates himself and moves to Doldam Hospital to become the Chief Surgeon there. In season two, Doldam Hospital is in need of a general surgeon, he visits Geosan University Hospital in Seoul to recruit one and quickly becomes interested in Seo Woo Jin and Cha Eun Jae. After learning about their skills and struggles through other doctors, he decides to recruit them.

Bu Yong Ju was a competent doctor who had all the virtues a surgeon should have , including quick judgment, audacity , and innate surgical skills . He created a phenomenal surgical success rate of 97% by combining his unique skills in Korea. Then he suddenly left the hospital because of the death of a life. He has no life in the world worthy of death. But there is no life that does not die. Bu Yong Ju, who settled in Doldam Hospital under the common nickname of Kim Sa Bu, was living a peaceful and happy life there. But then, two thugs rolled into his life.

2. Yoo Yeon Seok as Kang Dong Joo

Intelligent and armed with excellent skills, he has a strong desire to succeed, but is held back due to his poor family background. He gets transferred to Doldam Hospital after a failed surgery on a VIP, which was an opportunity for him to prove his skills. He was the doctor who knew better than anyone that you are good. He didn't want to know about anyone else's work and didn’t really care. He only focused on himself and how he did well. He was born poor, but I wanted to live like a rich person and decided to become a doctor. All he had was a good memory, a healthy body and the persistence and perseverance to push until he had to make a decision. He was already recognized by the heads of surgery departments for his quick judgment and dexterity from the days of training. In addition to that, he had won a specialist position as the national head of the country, so he thought that the only thing that would unfold before him was an unstoppable road to success . However, the walls of the rich were high, and the VIP emergency surgery opportunity came but failed. Dong Joo, who is facing the greatest crisis of his life, ends up wandering and eventually opens the door to Doldam Hospital and enters . Until then, he had no idea. There he would see her again

3. Seo Hyun Jin as Yoon Seo Jung

She has a strong desire to be recognized more than anyone. She gets swayed by Dong-joo's romantic confession and feels guilty after the death of her boyfriend. After the accident, she disappears from Geosan University Hospital and is rescued by Kim Sa-bu after injuring herself. She then becomes a doctor at Doldam Hospital. Seo Jung became a doctor because she wanted to be recognized by someone. Seo Jung is a beom-jae who can only follow others as long as she works hard. She at least says don't be a nuisance of a doctor . She puts all of her strength and energy into her hospital life, when her body is overworked but a certain tsundere-like person comes into her eyes. During the internship, the guy who always walked around alone without being able to get along with the crowd , but the guy who seems to be quite talented is Kang Dong Joo.

