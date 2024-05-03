60th Baeksang Arts Awards: Song Hye Kyo, Moon Sang Min, Park Eun Bin and more past winners turn presenters in 2024

The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards are preparing to applaud exceptional accomplishments in TV, cinema, and stage productions. Featuring a roster of renowned speakers and previous champions, the event guarantees an evening of festivities and acknowledgment. Park Bo Gum, Suzy, and Shin Dong Yup will serve as hosts for the live broadcast on May 7 at 5 p.m. KST on JTBC.

Presenters for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards

The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards is gearing up for a night of glitz and glamour with its star-studded presenter lineup unveiled on May 3. This prestigious event celebrates the outstanding achievements in broadcast, cable, and streaming TV content, along with domestic films and theatrical productions released between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.

Last year's Grand Prize winners Park Eun Bin, director Park Chan Wook, Lee Sung Min, Song Hye Kyo, Ryu Jun Yeol, Tang Wei, Jo Woo Jin, Lim Ji Yeon, Byun Yo Han, Park Se Wan, Kim Jong Kook, and Lee Eun Ji will grace the stage as presenters, pairing up to honor this year's winners.

Additionally, past year's Best New Actor awardees Moon Sang Min, Roh Yoon Seo, and Kim Si Eun will present awards, with Jang Dong Yoon stepping in for Jinyoung, who is currently serving in the military.

Stars from recent and upcoming films and dramas like Kim Moo Yeol, Park Ji Hwan, Jang Ki Yong, Chun Woo Hee, Lee Junho, Shin Ha Kyun, and Lee Min Jung will also join as presenters. Notably, the reunion of Shin Ha Kyun and Lee Min Jung, known for their collaboration in All About My Romance, promises to be a highlight of the evening.

Furthermore, actors Ha Ji Seong, Gil Hae Yeon, and comedians Kim Min Su, Jung Jae Hyun, and Lee Yong Joo of PSICK University’s PSICK Show will add to the star-studded affair.

The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards will take place on May 7

The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards aimed at celebrating and honoring exceptional performers in cable and streaming TV content is set to grace the screens on May 7. The annual award ceremony will be broadcast live from 5 pm KST across JTBC channels.

