62nd Baeksang Arts Awards Nominations OUT: Our Unwritten Seoul, Lee Chae Min, Kim Go Eun and Park Ji Hoon get big nods

One of the most awaited Korean award ceremonies of the year has announced its nominations for the upcoming event. The Broadcast, Movie, Theater, and Musical nominees are said to have been considered for their contributions between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026, with at least a third of the show having been aired as of the last date. New actor categories have nominated only those with a maximum of three productions under their name.

Here are the nominees:

Broadcast

Best Drama

Our Unwritten Seoul

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim

You and Everything Else

Low Life

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

Best Variety Show

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The Wonder Coach

The Ballad of Us

The White Collars 2

Culinary Class Wars 2

Best Educational Program

The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies

The Talent War

Our Shining Days

The Holy Elements

The Strange Vet in the Strange Zoo

Best Director

Park Shin Woo (Our Unwritten Seoul)

Woo Min Ho (Made in Korea)

Yoo Young Eun (Can This Love Be Translated?)

Jo Yeong Min (You and Everything Else)

Jo Hyun Tack (The Dream Life of Mr. Kim)

Best Screenplay

Kwon Jong Kwan (The Price of Confession)

Song Hye Jin (You and Everything Else)

Lee Kang (Our Unwritten Seoul)

Lee Seon (To My Beloved Thief)

Chu Song Yeon (The Art of Sarah)

Technical Achievement

Kang Seung Won (The Seasons – music)

Kim Nam Sik (Low Life – VFX)

Kim Tae Sung (Made in Korea – cinematography)

Eom Seong Tak (You and Everything Else – cinematography)

Yoon Jin Hee (Crime Scene Zero – art direction)

Best Actor

Ryu Seung Ryong (The Dream Life of Mr. Kim)

Park Jinyoung (Our Unwritten Seoul)

Lee Junho (Typhoon Family)

Ji Sung (The Judge Returns)

Hyun Bin (Made in Korea)

Best Actress

Kim Go Eun (You and Everything Else)

Park Bo Young (Our Unwritten Seoul)

Park Ji Hyun (You and Everything Else)

Shin Hae Sun (The Art of Sarah)

Lim Yoona (Bon Appétit, Your Majesty)

Best Supporting Actor

Kim Gun Woo (You and Everything Else)

Yoo Seung Mok (The Dream Life of Mr. Kim)

Yoo Jae Myung (Love Me)

Jang Seung Jo (As You Stood By)

Jin Sun Kyu (Aema)

Best Supporting Actress

Myung Se Bin (The Dream Life of Mr. Kim)

Won Mi Kyung (Our Unwritten Seoul)

Lee Yi Dam (The Art of Sarah)

Lim Soo Jung (Low Life)

Ha Yoon Kyung (Undercover Miss Hong)

Best New Actor

Kim Jin Wook (Low Life)

Bae Na Ra (Weak Hero Class 2)

Lee Chae Min (Bon Appétit, Your Majesty)

Jung Jun Won (Resident Playbook)

Hong Min Ki (To My Beloved Thief)

Best New Actress

Kim Min (Low Life)

Bang Hyo Rin (Aema)

Shin Sia (Resident Playbook)

Jeon So Young (Honour)

Choi Ji Su (Undercover Miss Hong)

Best Male Entertainer

Kwak Beom

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Kim Won Hun

Lee Seo Jin

Choo Sung Hoon

Best Female Entertainer

Kim Yeon Koung

Seol In Ah

Lee Soo Ji

Jang Do Yeon

Hong Jin Kyung

Movie

Best Movie

The Final Semester

Good News

The World of Love

No Other Choice

The King’s Warden

Best Director

Kim Do Young (Once We Were Us)

Park Chan Wook (No Other Choice)

Byun Sung Hyun (Good News)

Yoon Ga Eun (The World of Love)

Jang Hang Jun (The King’s Warden)

Best New Director

Kwon Yong Jae (The Price of Goodbye)

Kim Soo Jin (Noise)

Kim Yong Hwan (Your Letter)

Park Joon Ho (3670)

Jang Byung Ki (When This Summer is Over)

Best Actor

Koo Kyo Hwan (Once We Were Us)

Park Jeong Min (The Ugly)

Yoo Hae Jin (The King’s Warden)

Lee Byung Hun (No Other Choice)

Hong Kyung (Good News)

Best Actress

Go Ah Sung (Pavane)

Mun Ka Young (Once We Were Us)

Son Ye Jin (No Other Choice)

Lee Hye Young (The Old Woman With The Knife)

Han Ye Ri (Spring Night)

Best Supporting Actor

Ryoo Seung Bum (Good News)

Park Hae Joon (HUMINT)

Yoo Ji Tae (The King’s Warden)

Lee Sung Min (No Other Choice)

Jang Yong (People and Meat)

Best Supporting Actress

Shin Sae Kyeong (HUMINT)

Shin Hyun Been (The Ugly)

Yeom Hye Ran (No Other Choice)

Jang Hye Jin (The World of Love)

Jeon Mi Do (The King’s Warden)

Best New Actor

Moon Sang Min (Pavane)

Park Ji Hoon (The King’s Warden)

Ahn Hyo Seop (Omniscient Reader)

Yoo Lee Ha (The Final Semester)

Cho You Hyun (3670)

Best New Actress

Seo Su Bin (The World of Love)

Shin Sia (Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight)

Shin Eun Soo (Love Untangled)

Chae Won Bin (YADANG: The Snitch)

Choi Yu Ri (My Daughter is a Zombie)

Best Screenplay

Park Joon Ho (3670)

Byun Sung Hyun and Lee Jin Seong (Good News)

Yeon Sang Ho (The Ugly)

Yoon Ga Eun (The World of Love)

Lim Na Moo (People and Meat)

Technical Achievement

Kim Sang Beom and Kim Ho Bin (Good News – edit)

Kim Woo Hyung (No Other Choice – film)

Lee Mok Won (The Ugly – art)

Lee Min Hwi (Pavane – music)

Jung Sung Jin and Kim Woo Chul (Omniscient Reader – VFX)

Gucci Impact Award

The Final Semester

People and Meat

The World of Love

The King’s Warden

Pavane

Nominations were also announced for Musical and Theater categories. The 62nd Baeksang Art Awards will be held on May 8 at 7:50 pm KST and will be broadcast live on JTBC.

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