7 3rd gen K-pop girl groups that shaped the modern era

The 3rd generation of K-pop is often referred to as the golden era when both modernity and tradition mixed to bring out the best of both worlds. Not just good music but we saw some of the best artists debut in this era that forever left a mark on the industry. Here, we will be looking at some of the best 3rd gen K-pop girl groups that have had a profound impact on the genre, bringing with them a blend of fresh sounds, dynamic performances, and international appeal.

7 best 3rd gen K-pop girl groups

1. BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK needs no introduction! Formed by YG Entertainment and comprised of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa made their debut in 2016 and quickly ascended to global stardom. With a distinct blend of fierce charisma, powerful performances, and a mix of EDM, hip-hop, and pop, the group has become a symbol of K-pop's international success. Their debut single album, Square One, set the tone for their explosive rise, featuring hits like Boombayah and Whistle.

Their 2018 single, Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, showcased their signature edgy style and catapulted them to international fame, breaking multiple records on YouTube and beyond. Moreover, their collaborations with global artists such as Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez further cemented their place in the Western market.

The group further cemented its legacy with their recent comeback with the album BORN PINK which includes the singles, Pink Venom, and Shut Down, which garnered immense popularity among fans.

Advertisement

2. Red Velvet

Debuted in 2014, Red Velvet and quickly gained attention for their versatility and innovative concepts. Their name reflects their dual musical concepts: "Red" symbolizes their bright, pop side, while "Velvet" represents their more sophisticated and smooth sound. This duality is evident in their discography, which includes upbeat tracks like Ice Cream Cake and sultry hits like Bad Boy.

The group’s 2019 release, Psycho, became extremely popular among the masses and garnered attention from the international market as well. Red Velvet’s ability to seamlessly transition between different styles and concepts has earned them critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. Irene, Wendy, Joy, Seulgi, and Yeri influenced a generation with their fashion choices and concepts, often setting trends within the K-pop industry.

3. TWICE

TWICE is composed of nine members which include Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. The group’s music is characterized by infectious hooks and energetic choreography, with songs like Cheer Up and TT becoming anthems of the era. TWICE's 2016 track, Signal, further solidified their reputation as masters of catchy, danceable pop.

Advertisement

The group further went on to release songs such as FANCY, Talk That Talk, The Feels and more which marked a more mature phase in their career, showcasing their growth both musically and personally. Not just as a group, but the members are also dominating the music scene with their solo music.

4. MAMAMOO

MAMAMOO, under RBW Entertainment, debuted in 2014 and quickly earned a reputation for their exceptional vocal abilities and diverse musical styles. Known for their powerful performances and unique blend of genres including jazz, R&B, and pop, MAMAMOO has consistently delivered high-quality music. Tracks like Mr. Ambiguous and Um Oh Ah Yeh highlight their impressive vocal range and stage presence.

Composed of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa, the group showcased their ability to adapt to different musical styles while maintaining their signature sound. MAMAMOO’s emphasis on live performances and vocal prowess has garnered them respect within the industry, and their strong personalities have made them favorites among fans.

Advertisement

5. Dreamcatcher

Dreamcatcher, composed of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami, and Gahyun, debuted in 2014 under Happy Tree Entertainment. Their concept, often incorporating dark and mystical themes, sets them apart from their peers. Hits like Chase Me and Good Night showcase their distinct style, blending rock and metal influences with K-pop sensibilities.

Their 2020 album, Dystopia: The Tree of Language, includes the powerful track Scream, which exemplifies their edgy, high-energy sound. Dreamcatcher’s innovative approach has garnered them a dedicated fanbase and a niche within the K-pop landscape, appealing to fans who appreciate a harder edge to their pop music.

6. CLC

CLC, comprised of has been known for their experimental approaches and diverse concepts. Despite facing challenges and changes in their lineup, the group has continued to deliver compelling music. Currently, only Eunbin of the group is under the label. Debuted in 2015, the group’s songs like Pepe, Devil, Black Dress, Where Are You? And more highlight their versatility and willingness to explore different styles.

Although not as widely recognized as some of their peers, CLC’s contributions to K-pop showcase their ability to adapt and innovate within the industry. Their 2018 release, No.1, featured the title track No, which brought a fresh, bold sound to their discography.

Advertisement

7. WJSN

WJSN, or Cosmic Girls, debuted in 2016 under Starship Entertainment and has been known for their enchanting, celestial concepts. Their music blends bright, pop melodies with ethereal visuals, as seen in tracks like Mo Mo Mo and Secret.

Their 2020 album, Neverland, featured the title track Butterfly, which continued their tradition of creating dreamy, otherworldly music. WJSN’s unique concept and cohesive group dynamics have earned them a distinct place in the K-pop scene, with their charm and creativity resonating with fans.

The 3rd gen K-pop girl groups have been marked by an impressive array of talents and styles. BLACKPINK’s global impact, Red Velvet’s versatility, TWICE’s catchy hits, MAMAMOO’s vocal prowess, Dreamcatcher’s rock influences, CLC’s experimental approach, and WJSN’s cosmic concepts all contribute to what K-pop is today.