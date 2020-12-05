7 adorable facts about BTS’ oldest member Jin on occasion of his birthday

On the marvellous occasion of Jin's birthday, learn more about Mr. Worldwide Handsome.

The whole world is celebrating because it’s Jin’s birthday! To top it off, Jin gave all ARMYs the best birthday gift with his solo release, Abyss. He also included a touching letter penning down his emotions and feelings, addressed to ARMYs. Pinkvilla wishes BTS’ hyung Jin a very happy birthday and on this occasion, here are 7 lesser-known facts about Mr. Worldwide Handsome.

Born on December 4, Kim Seokjin is an artist of the highest calibre. He was scouted by SM Entertainment while he was walking down the street but he refused the offer at the time. Later on, he was scouted by BigHit Entertainment while he was getting off a bus! As destiny would have it, he accepted the offer and joined BigHit Entertainment and the rest is history! In present time, Jin is a singer, dancer, performer, songwriter, actor and fashion icon and there's no stopping him anymore.

Here are 7 adorable facts about BTS member Jin:

Jin celebrated his birthday in 2018 by finding refuge for stray dogs and donating to the Korean Welfare Association for animals. Jin has a strong sense of smell and doesn’t like the smell of wooden chopsticks. As such, he avoids using them altogether. Jin prefers carrying his own personal tableware around and is very careful about them. Jin has a very strong jaw which makes it hard for him to open his mouth sometimes and he tends to chew his food really well. Jin named the BTS group chat “Seokjin and the 6 Babies”. Jin once used an ARMY bomb to go fishing and even succeeded! Jin admittedly acts over the top during variety shows and other broadcasts so that the other members feel comfortable enough to open up.

ALSO READ: BIGBANG to BTS: 5 Kpop music videos with the strangest concepts

What did you think about these facts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×