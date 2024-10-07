7 BTS-suggested food recipes to add to your weekly diet: Jungkook's perilla oil makguksu, J-Hope’s favorite fried chicken, and more

Do you love BTS and want to try some of the foods they enjoy? We've compiled a list of 7 BTS-suggested recipes that you can easily add to your weekly diet. From hearty stews to sweet treats, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

These recipes are not only delicious but also healthy and nutritious. They are packed with essential vitamins and minerals that will help you stay energized and focused throughout the day. Plus, they are all relatively easy to make so you can whip them up even on a busy weeknight.

So what are you waiting for? Start cooking up a storm and see how these BTS-inspired recipes can make a delicious and nutritious addition to your weekly diet.

Kalguksu (Knife-Cut Noodles)

Kalguksu is a comforting Korean noodle soup made with handmade knife-cut wheat noodles. RM loves this dish for its rich broth and chewy texture. To make it, start by boiling water and adding the noodles.

In a separate pot, sauté garlic, onion, and vegetables like zucchini and carrots in sesame oil. Pour in chicken or vegetable broth, simmer until flavors meld, and then add the noodles. Serve hot with green onions on top. This dish is perfect for a cozy dinner and can be customized with your favorite veggies.

Japchae (Stir-Fried Glass Noodles)

Japchae is a colorful stir-fried noodle dish that Jimin enjoys. The main ingredient is sweet potato starch noodles, which are cooked and then stir-fried with vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and spinach.

To prepare, soak the noodles in hot water until soft. In a pan, sauté the vegetables in sesame oil, then add the noodles along with soy sauce and sugar for flavor. Toss everything together until well mixed. This dish is not only delicious but also visually appealing, making it great for gatherings.

Perilla Oil Makguksu

BTS Jungkook's favorite dish, Perilla Oil Makguksu, features cold buckwheat noodles tossed in a flavorful dressing made primarily from perilla oil. This traditional Korean dish is known for its refreshing taste and is particularly popular during hot weather.

Jungkook has shared his secret recipe during live streams, showcasing his culinary skills to fans. The dish typically includes ingredients like cham sauce, buldak sauce, and egg yolk, which enhance its rich flavor.

Kimchi Jjigae (Kimchi Stew)

Kimchi jjigae is a hearty stew that Suga enjoys for its bold flavors. To make this dish, sauté pork or tofu in a pot until browned. Add chopped kimchi and cook until fragrant. Pour in water or broth and let it simmer for about 20 minutes.

You can add tofu and green onions towards the end for extra texture. Serve hot with steamed rice on the side. This comforting stew is perfect for chilly days and is packed with probiotics from the kimchi.

Korean Fried Chicken

Korean fried chicken is crispy and flavorful, favored by J-Hope. To prepare it, marinate chicken pieces in soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and pepper for at least an hour. Coat the chicken in flour or potato starch before frying until golden brown.

For added flavor, toss the fried chicken in a sauce made from gochujang (Korean chilli paste), honey, and vinegar after frying. This dish is perfect for parties or as a delicious snack while watching your favorite shows.

Naengmyeon (Cold Noodles)

Naengmyeon is a refreshing cold noodle dish that Jin enjoys during hot weather. To make it, cook buckwheat noodles according to package instructions, then rinse them under cold water to cool down.

Prepare a cold broth using beef stock mixed with vinegar and mustard for tanginess. Serve the chilled noodles in the broth topped with sliced cucumbers, radishes, and boiled eggs. This dish is light yet satisfying and perfect for summer meals.

Bibimbap (Mixed Rice)

BTS V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has a deep appreciation for Korean cuisine, with Japchae being his absolute favorite. This beloved dish consists of stir-fried glass noodles made from sweet potato starch, combined with a colorful array of vegetables such as spinach, carrots, and bell peppers.

Sometimes, it includes marinated beef for added flavor. V has expressed his love for Japchae on multiple occasions, highlighting its delightful texture and rich taste.

