7 interesting revelations BTS members made in their recent Weverse interviews

At this point, BTS is invincible! The sheer talent, expertise, and magnetism the global septet possesses is unmatchable. Despite the pandemic and cancelling of their mega world tour, BTS members have kept themselves busy with new music releases. BTS released their first English-language pop-disco track 'Dynamite' last year in August and followed it up with their Korean album 'BE' in November. The Billboard favourite, smash-hit summer hit 'Butter' followed suit in May, followed by the 'wild-west' themed 'Permission To Dance' in July. They have been smashing records, left, right, and center, and earning new fans with each passing hour! However, one has to know it takes copious amounts of hard work, dedication, and single-minded focus to achieve monumental highs! BTS members made some interesting revelations about their music, their artistry, and themselves in their recent Weverse interview. We jot down seven new and interesting things we learned about BTS from their Weverse interviews.

1. Jimin - Adulting is hard!

Jimin revealed that the mammoth success they have received as a group, almost feels too good to be true and that made him feel almost 'unstable' in the past. He revealed he used to hide his true feelings when he was around others. However, his 'life coaches', his parents consoled him and eased the emptiness within him! Now, his mindset has changed and he can focus on himself a lot better than before. His mother told him that this is a sign of being an adult to which Jimin jokingly replied- adulting is hard!

2. V - King of fanservice!

V revealed that there are good and bad sides to his job and that he has learned to accept both, with a pinch of salt. V revealed that despite the restrictions, the group could showcase their performances online, however, what truly makes him happy is ARMY! V shared that he enjoys posting pictures, making content, and interacting with ARMY online as well. King of fanservice we must say!

3. Suga - 'No' pro gamer!

Suga is a multi-talented king indeed! From rapping, composing, producing music, and performing, he can pretty much ace everything, except for one thing - gaming! That's right, Suga revealed that he has zero talent for gaming and jokingly revealed that same-age friends almost look down on him because of this! Well, we still think you are a pro, Suga!

4. RM - 'BE' positive!

RM revealed his true thoughts on earning a Grammy nomination and performance nod for 'Dynamite' but losing out on the coveted win! RM shared that the group consoled themselves by rationalizing the fact that performing at the prestigious ceremony as first-time nominees was a far bigger deal than winning the award itself! He also shared that he was glad they left a good impression on the Recording Academy with their performance! Well, we love RM's 'BE' positive mantra!

5. Jungkook - Golden Maknae!

Interviewer Myungseok Kang described him as “insatiable, in a good way" and Jungkook agreed. When asked, what kind of person he envisions himself as the talented singer answered that he wants to be a person who is "crazy awesome" in their field. He also shared that he thinks such people are cool and he strives to be like that as well. However, BTS is most important to him and he hopes that one day, he can get to the point where he can perform alone for three or four hours in a venue full of people. Well, Jungkook, take all our money right now!

6. Jin - Worldwide Serotonin Boost!

ARMYs are well aware that happiness is the most important factor for Jin and that he goes out of his way to make funny posts or leave funny replies on ARMY's Weverse posts. He revealed that radiating positivity and happiness is almost second nature to him. He shared that initially, he was hesitant to reveal his inner feelings to fans, however, he poured his heart out in 'Abyss' and was relieved that it was well-received by fans! Worldwide Serotonin Boost indeed!

7. J-Hope - Proud ARMY!

J-Hope revealed that he is proud of their fandom, ARMY, almost to the point that he is an ARMY to ARMY! He exclaimed that ARMY is as famous as BTS now, almost like a status symbol! He also shared that he is proud of ARMY's efforts towards BTS and is truly grateful for all their achievements. He also shared that he is happy to be a part of this big family with BTS and ARMY. Stan a group that stans you back!

You can read BTS' complete interviews on Weverse.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS' 'Butter' music video smashes THIS milestone on YouTube

Did you like BTS' Weverse interview? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.