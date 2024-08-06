7 K-celebrity couple breakups we wish didn’t happen: BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun, Jennie with EXO's Kai, and more

Breakups are always tough, but the heartbreak feels even more personal when it comes to our favorite K-celebrity couples. These stars often share love stories with the world, making us root for their happiness.

However, the pressures of fame, busy schedules, and public scrutiny can sometimes lead to unexpected splits. Today, we take a look at some of the most heart-wrenching K-celebrity breakups that left fans wishing for a different outcome.

From the short-lived romance of Kai and Jennie to the beloved pairing of Momo and Heechul, these couples captured our hearts with their chemistry and love. We’ll explore the reasons behind their breakups and reminisce about the moments that made us fall in love with them.

Here are top 7 K-celeb couple breakups we wish weren't real

1. Kai (EXO) and Jennie (BLACKPINK)

Kai from EXO and Jennie from BLACKPINK confirmed they were dating in early 2019. However, their relationship ended soon after, surprising many fans. People loved seeing these two top idols together and were sad to hear about their breakup.

Their romance was short-lived, but it left a lasting impression on fans who admired their chemistry and hoped for a happy ending. Despite their split, both Kai and Jennie continue to shine in their careers, and fans still cherish the moments they shared.

2. Lee Sung Kyung and Nam Joo Hyuk

Lee Sung Kyung and Nam Joo Hyuk, who starred together in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, had amazing chemistry both on and off-screen. Fans loved seeing them together and were thrilled by their real-life romance. However, their relationship ended in 2017, leaving many fans disappointed.

Their breakup was a big letdown for those who admired their bond and hoped for a happy ending. Despite the split, both actors continue to shine in their careers, and fans still cherish the memories of their time together.

3. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo Hyun

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo Hyun started dating earlier this year. Their relationship was confirmed by their agencies in August. However, due to their busy schedules, they couldn’t spend much time together and decided to part ways. Fans were supportive and understanding of their situation.

4. Kim Go Eun and Shin Ha Kyun

Kim Go Eun and Shin Ha Kyun were in a relationship for nearly a year. Unfortunately, their busy schedules made it difficult for them to spend time together, leading to their breakup. Despite ending their romantic relationship, they chose to remain good friends. Fans appreciated their mature decision and continued to support both actors in their careers.

Their friendship after the breakup showed their mutual respect and understanding, which was admired by many.

5. Lee Jae Wook and Karina from aespa

Lee Jae Wook and Karina from aespa were rumored to be dating, which made fans very excited. Even though their relationship was never officially confirmed, many people hoped the rumors were true.

When news of their breakup surfaced, it was disappointing for fans, even though the relationship itself was never confirmed. The idea of them being together had captured the hearts of many, and the breakup news, whether true or not, left fans feeling sad.

6. Momo (TWICE) and Heechul (Super Junior)

Momo from TWICE and Heechul from Super Junior started dating in 2020. Fans were thrilled to see them together, hoping their relationship would last. However, in 2021, they decided to break up. The main reason was their busy schedules, which made it hard for them to spend time together.

This news made many fans sad, as they had high hopes for the couple. Despite the breakup, both Momo and Heechul continue to focus on their careers and remain supportive of each other.

7. IU and Jang Ki Ha

IU and Jang Ki Ha were a beloved couple among fans. They dated for four years, sharing many happy moments together. However, in 2017, they decided to end their romantic relationship. Despite the breakup, they chose to stay friends.

Fans appreciated their decision to remain on good terms and continue supporting each other. Though no longer romantic, their relationship still holds a special place in the hearts of many fans.

K-celeb couple breakups often leave fans heartbroken. Relationships like those of Momo and Heechul, or IU and Jang Ki Ha, were cherished by many. When these couples part ways, it feels like a personal loss for fans who rooted for their happiness.

Despite the sadness, it’s important to remember that these stars continue to grow and succeed in their careers. Their decisions, though tough, are often for the best. Fans can still support them individually and cherish the memories of their time together. Let’s continue to cheer them on in their journeys ahead.

