7 K-drama hidden gems from 2023 that you should watch: Oasis, Payback, Agency, and more

There are many great K-dramas out there, but it can be hard to find the best ones. Some of the most interesting and exciting shows are not as well-known as the popular ones. These hidden gems have unique stories, interesting characters, and amazing acting.

In this article, we'll talk about seven underrated gem K-dramas from 2023 that you should watch. These dramas have different stories, from love stories to mystery stories. There's something for everyone. So, get ready to discover some new favorite shows!

1. Oasis

Oasis is a sad story about two young people, Inhi and Gian, who fall in love during a difficult time in Korea when Japan was in control. Their love story is tested by problems they face both personally and as a society.

The movie shows how love, betrayal, and strength can survive even in tough times. It tells their story against the backdrop of historical events, showing how outside pressures can affect personal relationships. This interesting story shows the power of love to endure hardship, making it a great watch for those who enjoy historical dramas.

2. Lies Hidden in My Garden

Lies Hidden in My Garden is a scary story about a woman named Moonju who lives a happy life until she smells something strange in her garden. As she tries to find out what it is, she discovers shocking secrets about her husband and meets another woman named Sangyun who has a very difficult life.

Their lives become connected in surprising ways, showing how different their experiences are. The story talks about lying and problems in families, and it makes you question if homes are always perfect. It also explores the hidden struggles that women face in bad situations.

3. Strangers Again

Strangers Again revolves around ex-lovers Oura and Guo Unam who reunite as colleagues after their divorce. As they work together, old feelings resurface, leading to both comedic and heartfelt moments. The series explores themes of love, forgiveness, and the complexities of relationships.

4. Payback

Payback is a thrilling story about a man named An Yong who used to be in trouble with the law when he was young. Now, he's a rich businessman who wants to fight corruption in the legal system. As he tries to do this, he has to deal with problems in his family and his own beliefs.

The story is full of surprises that will keep you interested, and it shows Yong's strong desire for justice. This exciting story highlights the importance of being strong and having strong beliefs, making it a great choice for those who enjoy stories about fighting against unfair systems.

5. Love to Hate You

Love to Hate You is a funny love story about a lawyer who doesn't like losing to men and an actor who has a lot of problems from his past.

They start to have feelings for each other, but it's not easy because they often misunderstand each other. The show is funny and heartwarming, and it explores how relationships can be affected by gender differences. It's a fun and enjoyable watch that also touches on deeper issues.

6. The Day of Kidnapping

A unique story about a kidnapper who unexpectedly bonds with his hostage. As they navigate their unusual situation, emotional moments arise alongside thrilling twists. This drama blends action with heartfelt interactions, showcasing how unlikely circumstances can lead to personal growth.

7. Agency

Agency is a story about a woman who is the first female executive at an advertising company. It shows the challenges she faces in the competitive world of business, especially since it's a place where men are usually in charge.

The story follows her as she tries to be successful while also dealing with her personal life and making tough decisions about what is right and wrong. As she overcomes challenges in her career, viewers can see how strong and determined she is to break down barriers.

This inspiring story highlights the importance of empowerment and ambition, making it a great choice for those who enjoy stories about women achieving success.

