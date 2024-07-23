7 K-pop idols who left their groups: Girls’ Generation’s Jessica, LE SSERAFIM’s Garam, EXO’s Luhan and more

As exciting as the world of K-pop is, it can be equally brutal. There are many idols in the industry who have ended up leaving the group soon after they debuted. Either some fall prey to controversies, or some cannot handle the pressure a company puts, making them choose the lone and bold path of debuting as a solo artist.

Without further ado, let’s find out which members left their groups and why

B.I (Formerly of iKON)

B.I, formerly a member and leader of iKON, left the group in June 2019 following allegations of attempting to purchase illegal drugs. The scandal led to his departure and termination of his contract with YG Entertainment. Despite the controversy, B.I has since returned to the music scene as a solo artist, rebuilding his career and gaining support from fans.

Soojin (Formerly of (G)I-DLE)

Soojin, a former member of (G)I-DLE, left the group in August 2021 amid bullying allegations. The accusations, which surfaced online, led to a hiatus and eventual departure from the group. Cube Entertainment announced her exit and (G)I-DLE has continued as a five-member group. Soojin's departure was a significant moment for the group, but they have since released new music and continued their activities.

Kim Woojin (Formerly of Stray Kids)

Kim Woojin left Stray Kids in October 2019 due to "personal reasons," as stated by JYP Entertainment. The abrupt announcement shocked fans and speculation about the true reasons behind his departure persisted. Woojin has since pursued a solo career, while Stray Kids continues to thrive as an eight-member group.

Lucas (Formerly of NCT/WayV)

Lucas, a member of NCT and WayV, faced allegations of inappropriate behavior in 2021. These accusations led to a hiatus, and in May 2023, SM Entertainment confirmed Lucas's departure from both groups to focus on individual activities. This decision was made to prevent further disruption to the groups' activities and allow Lucas to take responsibility for his actions.

However, the artist has returned to the music scene since then and released his single Renegade in 2024, along with B-side tracks Dip It Low and Crushing On You.

Kim Garam (Formerly of LE SSERAFIM)

Kim Garam's departure from LE SSERAFIM in July 2022 came after bullying accusations emerged. HYBE and Source Music announced her departure to protect the group's reputation and ensure a stable environment for their activities. LE SSERAFIM continues as a five-member group, releasing music and engaging with fans.

Jessica (Formerly of Girls' Generation)

Jessica's departure from Girls' Generation in 2014 was a highly publicized event. She claimed that she was forced out of the group by SM Entertainment and the other members. Jessica has since pursued a successful solo career, launching her own fashion brand and releasing music. Girls' Generation has continued their activities, although their dynamic has shifted since her exit.

Luhan (Formerly of EXO)

Luhan left EXO in October 2014, filing a lawsuit against SM Entertainment to terminate his contract. He cited health issues and unfair treatment as reasons for his departure. Bandmate Tao, who was also a Chinese member of the group, left alongside him, citing similar reasons. Luhan has since become a prominent figure in the Chinese entertainment industry, excelling in both music and acting. EXO has continued their activities, adapting to changes in their lineup.

