7 Kep1er members reportedly extend contracts with agency; Yeseo, Mashiro to opt for LIMELIGHT instead

According to an exclusive media outlet report on May 16 KST, project group Kep1er will continue its activities as a 7-member group. Of the group's nine members (Yujin, Xiaoting, Chaehyun, Dayeon, Hikaru, Huening Bahiyyih, and Youngeun), seven members have reportedly decided to extend their project group contracts.

The report clarified that Yeseo and Mashiro, both signed under 143 Entertainment, will not be continuing with Kep1er following the expiration of their initial contract. Instead, they are slated to join LIMELIGHT, 143 Entertainment’s girl group. Initially, it was reported that Kep1er would not have their contracts extended. However, due to the group’s success, executives from the majority of the agencies have reportedly decided to renew the group’s contract.

Kep1er is a nine-member girl group formed through Mnet's survival audition program Girls Planet 999 that debuted in January 2022. Following the conclusion of the show, they signed an exclusive contract with WAKEONE as a temporary group that would promote for two and a half years. As of publishing, neither Wake One Entertainment, CJ ENM, nor any member's agency has confirmed Star News' report.

Kep1er was a name suggested by viewers of Girls Planet 999 through the website Naver. The name is a reference to the planets in the Kepler star systems, named after the 16th-century astronomer Johannes Kepler. Out of the initially 99 contestants on the reality competition show Girls Planet 999 in 2021, only the top nine made the final lineup.

The group's current contract is set to expire on July 3, 2024. Kep1er is currently gearing up for their comeback with the new studio album Kep1going On, which is scheduled to be released on June 3.

Kep1er also recently held their second Japanese concert tour titled Kep1er Japan Concert Tour 2024 Fly-High. The tour took place at the Makuhari Event Hall in Chiba on February 23–24 and at the Kobe World Memorial Hall in Kobe on March 2–3. Additionally, on February 14, WakeOne and Swing Entertainment announced that the group's first Japanese studio album, Kep1going, would be released on May 8. Its title track, Straight Line, was released on April 23.

